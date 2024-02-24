Farmers protest: Sangh arm BKS keeps off; NDA allies wary of poll impact
Agitation is politically motivated this time, says BKS, but urges BJP to make sure MSP is maintained; NDA allies with huge farmer vote banks are a worried lot
As the farmers’ protests continued to engulf the national capital with no resolution in sight, farmers’ organisations such as the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) are standing by the NDA-led Centre. This is a deviation from the past, when the BKS – the farmers' wing of the RSS – had actively supported the cause of the protesters, saying a law guaranteeing MSP (minimum support prices) is a must for the agriculture sector.
This time round, the election appears to be a major factor. The BKS has toned down its support for the protest, saying it believes the agitation to be “politically motivated”.
“We have stayed away from the farmers’ protest this time," Dinesh Kulkarni, BKS general secretary, told The Federal. “We fear that the present round of protests by farmers is politically motivated because the general elections are likely to be announced in the next two to three weeks," he added.
As proof of his theory, he pointed out that this time various farmer organisations have kept out of the protest.
Stance on MSP, national policy
However, the BKS hasn't given up on its support for farmers. The Sangh arm is pushing the Union government to bring in a national policy on farm produce and ensure the prices of farm produce do not drop below the MSP.
This means, while it is not demanding legal guarantee for MSP like the protesting farmers are, it is asking the Centre to make sure MSP is maintained voluntarily.
Kulkarni said the BKS has also asked the Union government to come out with a detailed national policy that deals with farm produce, MSP and a policy on the import and export of farm produce.
“We do not expect such a national policy now because the Union government and everyone else are in election mode. A national policy of agricultural produce can only be brought about after the new government is formed, so it will take time,” he added.
NDA alliance partners worried
Meanwhile, the BJP's allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are nervous about the farmers’ protest and its impact on the polls.
Taking note of the prevailing situation on the borders of Delhi, the alliance partners have urged the BJP-led government to quickly resolve the issues being raised by the farmers.
Members of the NDA, especially parties like Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), have also told the BJP leadership that the main support base of their parties comes from farmers, so it is important that the Union government address their issues.
Mohammed Islam, national spokesperson of the RLD, told The Federal, “Our leader is in constant touch with the BJP leadership and we have categorically conveyed to the BJP that we are a farmer-based political party and we stand by the demands of the farmers.”
"We have urged the government to quickly find some solution to the problems faced by the farmers," he added.
New entrant in NDA
RLD is the latest entrant in the NDA. Its leader Jayant Singh decided to ally with the NDA after the Union government announced the Bharat Ratna to his grandfather and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.
The situation is no different with the JJP leadership, as the party is in alliance with the BJP in Haryana. Senior leaders of the party have said that they are closely monitoring the situation. “We are monitoring the situation and how the talks between farmers and the Union government are progressing. But, we have decided not to comment on the issue for now,” said a senior JJP leader.
Some parties that are mulling over the possibility of joining the NDA before the Lok Sabha polls are also a worried lot. And, they are not making any moves to join any alliance as yet.
Wait and watch
“We are supportive of the demands of farmers, and we want the Union government to resolve their issues. We have always been supportive of the demands of the farmers, we supported them during their first protests in 2020,” said Hanuman Beniwal, chief of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP).
Beniwal said the RLP is internally discussing the possibility of joining the NDA. It has till now has not teamed up with any party in Rajasthan.
“At present, we are neither part of the NDA nor the India alliance. We are talking to all the senior leaders in the party, and we are discussing whether we should join hands with the NDA in Rajasthan before the Lok Sabha polls. But, our first priority, is the resolution of the issues raised by farmers,” said Beniwal on a firm note.