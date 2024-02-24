Farmers protest: Sangh arm BKS keeps off; NDA allies wary of poll impact

As the farmers’ protests continued to engulf the national capital with no resolution in sight, farmers’ organisations such as the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) are standing by the NDA-led Centre. This is a deviation from the past, when the BKS – the farmers' wing of the RSS – had actively supported the cause of the protesters, saying a law guaranteeing MSP (minimum support prices) is a must for the agriculture sector.

This time round, the election appears to be a major factor. The BKS has toned down its support for the protest, saying it believes the agitation to be “politically motivated”.

“We have stayed away from the farmers’ protest this time," Dinesh Kulkarni, BKS general secretary, told The Federal. “We fear that the present round of protests by farmers is politically motivated because the general elections are likely to be announced in the next two to three weeks," he added.

As proof of his theory, he pointed out that this time various farmer organisations have kept out of the protest.

Stance on MSP, national policy

However, the BKS hasn't given up on its support for farmers. The Sangh arm is pushing the Union government to bring in a national policy on farm produce and ensure the prices of farm produce do not drop below the MSP.

This means, while it is not demanding legal guarantee for MSP like the protesting farmers are, it is asking the Centre to make sure MSP is maintained voluntarily.