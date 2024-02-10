The Federal
x

Watch: Modi govt awards 5 Bharat Ratnas in a fortnight | Capital Beat

10 Feb 2024 12:00 PM GMT

After Karpoori Thakur and LK Advani, the Modi government has announced the highest civilian award for PV Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh and MS Swaminathan. Has this put the opposition on the backfoot?


Similar Posts

X