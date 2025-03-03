Tamil can relax; languages 'killed' by Hindi up North are making a comeback

The DMK’s very strong pushback on what it thinks is essentially ‘Hindi imposition’ has once again divided opinion.

For Tamils aligning with the DMK’s sentiments, it has become a choice between preserving their identity versus acquiring skills of a new language for greater gains. But if seen from an objective standpoint, Tamils, who have inherited a rich language, have nothing to fear, as even North Indian languages, once pushed into oblivion by Hindi, are making a blazing resurgence, courtesy social media.

And it all started with a silent fight back against Hindi in a place where the real ‘Hindi imposition’ happened – the North.

Tilt towards hyper localism

Economic prosperity is often linked to proficiency in languages. This explains why speaking English is considered necessary for being a part of the global village. This isn’t a norm that has changed, but if you are in the business of communication, embracing the local language goes a long way.

We have seen how a lot of YouTubers from South India first started out in English, but soon in their own struggling way, adopted Hindi to become overnight sensations. One of the most successful examples that comes to mind are South Indian content-creating couple Abhi & Niyu.

Social media turns saviour

The norm now in the communications business is to go hyper local or in other words speak like a local. For this, one needs to learn the language, adapt the accent and speak the tone.

YouTubers have now started speaking in Awadhi, Bundelkhandi, Braj Bhasha and Bhojpuri. There’s cricket commentary now in Bhojpuri.

As a country we may not have recognised them as languages, but it makes economic sense to communicate in these languages.

Popular songs, however ridiculous they may be, are written and sung in these languages. There are parallel industries that exist now. The trend extends beyond Uttar Pradesh. In Rajasthan too, YouTube channels focus on Mewari and Marwari languages.

Victims of Hindi

What’s common with all these languages (now referred to as dialects) is that they all have been a victim of Hindi imposition in the north.

Take the example of Awadhi. It was a language that gave us the Ramayana and many a couplet. It had its own script – Kaithi and inspired thousands of songs in Hindi cinema. Sajanva Bairi hui gaye hamaar, Khaike paan banaras waala, and Ajahun na aaye baalamva are a few to name. Hindi completely eclipsed the tone, flavour, grammar and texture of these North Indian languages.

In Bihar, Bhojpuri’s popularity has eclipsed Angika and even Maithili although the latter got its due with its inclusion in the Eighth Schedule, a prerequisite in this country to be recognised as a language.

However, as communication became hyper local, YouTubers and local journalists and even the politicians understood the power of their respective languages. Speaking Hindi was not enough anymore.

Yogi blazes a trail

The first of the North Indian politicians to have made this switch is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In an extremely smart move, the state Assembly has decided to give five separate commentary tracks for all proceedings. Now you can listen to your MLA make his case in Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Bundelkhandi, Braj Bhasha and English.

In Delhi, Bhojpuri singer Manoj Tiwari could carve out a space for himself in politics and become a Parliamentarian because of his songs in the language.

While the fight over the exclusion of Urdu became a huge talking point, and resulted into a templated political fight, Yogi’s move in the Vidhan Sabha is an irreversible step in the right direction. It forced many MLAs to speak in Awadhi, Braj and Bhojpuri. It was fun.

It immediately addressed the need to give respect to all these languages that were dying each day at the hands of Hindi at the state level. Even before subtle voices and murmurs of discontent against Hindi could rise, Yogi had offered state level respect to all these languages by announcing separate academies.

A resurgence in the offing

There is already a similar demand in Bihar to start Vidhan Sabha proceedings in Bhojpuri, Angika, Maithili and more such local languages. Rajasthan will also not be far behind, where the state government will soon feel the pressure from representatives to have conversations in Mewari, Marwari and Dhundhari.

The same will happen in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh as all these have a beautiful mix of local languages that will now demand to be kept at the same pedestal as Awadhi, Bhojpuri and Braj in Uttar Pradesh.

If not done, it may give rise to resentment from linguistic communities in the state.

Economic and political viability

The trend does not necessarily target Hindi. But it will eventually be the smartest way to give respect to other languages within the ‘Hindi belt’.

While it has started making economic sense, it will start making political sense as well.

For any language to survive and thrive, the most important thing required is a sense of pride. And kudos to the Tamils for having so much love for their language.

If languages crushed by Hindi can rediscover themselves and retain their identity, then Tamil – which is a profoundly old and recognised language with a rich literature – should have very little to worry about.

