Unlike neighbour Tamil Nadu, Karnataka has been implementing the three-language formula for decades. It's children learn Kannada, English and Hindi in school.

There were always voices against it, but these were easily quelled, thanks largely to the fact that Karnataka has mostly been governed by national parties — the Congress or the BJP. There never been a strong regional party in the lines of the DMK or the AIADMK or even the TDP running the government on its own in recent decades.

Change in the air

Now, though, there is some change in the air, and discussions on the three‐language formula have resumed.

The Union government has emphasised that as part of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, it should be adopted in all states. It has been made an integral part of the NEP.

According to Niranjanaradhya VP, Programme Gead of Universalisation of Education at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), the National Policy on Education (NPE), 1968, proposed a three-language formula following the recommendations of the Kothari Committee of the Education Commission in 1966.

"According to that policy, there was an understanding or consensus across the country that in India — especially in the states of South India — students should learn in their mother tongue or the state language along with English, while Hindi would be taught as one language," he told The Federal. "Similarly, in North Indian states, the policy was implemented in the form of an agreement wherein Hindi was used as the medium of instruction and, in addition to English, one modern language (particularly one of the South Indian languages) was to be learned as the third language."

South-only formula?

"Unfortunately, the three‐language formula was largely successful only in South India," said Niranjanaradhya. "In the southern states, by learning in their mother tongue or state language along with English, students were also made to learn Hindi — in many cases as a second language. However, in North India, the formula largely failed because people there were not mentally prepared to learn any South Indian language."

"Instead, alongside Hindi and English, an attempt was made to introduce Sanskrit as the third language," he added.

"This led to a significant degree of discontent among the southern states including Karnataka," said Niranjanardhya, who is also a member of the Karnataka State Education Policy draft committee. This approach continued in the NPE of 1986.

Now, NEP 2020 has again triggered discussions on the three‐language formula, he added.

Language debate

The language debate in Karnataka has a strong political undercurrent.

Leaders like Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy have opposed the 'imposition' of Hindi, while the BJP has generally supported the promotion of Hindi alongside Kannada.

Political observers argue that implementing the three-language formula in Karnataka now is more challenging due to the BJP’s strong presence and resistance from regional linguistic activists.

Though Siddaramaiah usually speaks against the three-language formula, his government has never taken a significant stand on the issue because he belongs to a national party. Even Kumaraswamy is not in a position now to confront the three-language formula, as he is a Union minister in a coalition government that includes his party JD(S).

Why opposition now?

Governments in Karnataka have historically had a soft corner for the three-language formula despite strong opposition from Kannada writers and activists. For decades, the resistance was easily overcome.

There is a change now. Kannadigas have begun to oppose the 'imposition' of Hindi primarily because it is viewed as an encroachment on their cultural and linguistic identity. The resistance echoes the anti-Hindi movement in Tamil Nadu, which successfully established Tamil as the sole administrative and educational medium in the state.

They feel that emphasising Hindi in education, administration and job recruitment undermines the status of Kannada, their mother tongue, and favours the interests of North India.

Central govt, IT jobs

What is significantly tilting the scales against a wholesome adoption of the three-language formula now is an apparent decline in Central government job opportunities for Kannadigas due to a lack of Hindi proficiency.

Though Hindi is taught as the third language, proficiency is found lacking. There is rising concern that preferential treatment of Hindi limits employment opportunities for local talent, particularly in the Central government and the IT sector, where non-local candidates with Hindi proficiency are often favoured.

Additionally, public sector banks, nationalised institutions and central exams are conducted mostly in Hindi and English, further sidelining Kannada-speaking aspirants.

This perceived systemic negligence of Kannada and Kannadigas in the government and private sectors is fuelling a growing movement against the three-language formula. Many now believe that Karnataka should follow Tamil Nadu's two-language policy, prioritising Kannada and English, to ensure better opportunities and representation for its people.

Losing job opportunities

Twenty years ago, 80 per cent of Central government jobs in Karnataka were occupied by Kannadigas. However, their representation has significantly declined over the years.

Nationalised bank exams are conducted only in Hindi and English, making it difficult for Kannada-speaking candidates to compete, Kannada activist Vasanth Shetty of the Banavasi Kannada Balaga told The Federal. Banavasi Balaga is a pro-Kannada organisation that seeks to promote the interests of Kannada, Karnataka and Kannadigas.

Prof Purushottam Bilimale, Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, pointed out that Tamil Nadu is the only South Indian state that has opposed the three-language formula and adopted a two-language policy (Tamil and English). "Although there was strong opposition from writers and thinkers in Karnataka, governments did not oppose it aggressively as they implemented the three-language formula based on directives from Delhi," he told The Federal.

Promotion of Kannada

Despite Hindi’s substantial presence in Karnataka, successive state governments have done their bit to promote Kannada. They have passed more than 1,800 Kannada-centric orders to ensure linguistic prominence over the years.

For instance, the Karnataka government established the Kannada Development Authority in 1994 to support the development and implementation of the language in administration. The Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill, 2022, was introduced to mandate the use of Kannada in government administration, business and education.

"The issue, however, lies in execution. While politicians emphasise the proper implementation of Kannada in administration and other aspects of governance, bureaucratic support remains weak," complains Prof Bilimale.