The Federal
x

Watch | Language row: 'TN's opposition to Hindi is political'

Union Minister of States for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, says the three-language formula offers flexibility, accusing Tamil Nadu of politicizing the issue.

The Federal
28 Feb 2025 9:27 PM IST


Hindi impositionTamil NaduDMKUnion Education Minister Dharmendra PradhanSukanta Majumdar
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X