Influencer Sachin Awasthi alleges 38-hour 'jail-like' detention in South Korea, China

In an Instagram post that has gone viral, YouTuber and influencer Sachin Awasthi has claimed he and his wife Deepshikha Mishra were detained and denied entry in South Korea’s Jeju Island and also in China.

Narrating his 38-hour ordeal across the two countries in the social media revelation, he said immigration officials denied them entry and escorted them to a holding area without offering a clear explanation. According to the influencer, the South Korean authorities held them for “38 hours — without clarity.”

He alleged that they were kept in a detention centre “similar to a jail with no sunlight and no access to outside” and were served what he described as “jail food”. Without explaining the situation, the authorities blackmailed them to book a return ticket, which was 10 times more than the normal price, he claimed.

The experience, he said, continued during transit through China. “More waiting. More supervision. Communication was restricted. No use of phone and no food and limited water. Sleeping conditions were worst,” he stated.

He also alleged strict monitoring and said, “Even the use of restrooms was monitored with a police official who had a bodycam and went to washroom with us.”

Who is Sachin Awasthi?

Originally from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Awasthi is a popular YouTube and social media influencer known for his POV (Point-Of-View) videos.

An MBA graduate, the digital content creator is popular for his relatable comedy sketches, capturing everyday Indian life, and social trends humorously.

With hundreds of thousands of followers on his social media platform, Awasthi has also expanded his content to travel vlogs.

Why was he detained?

In a detailed video on YouTube, Awasthi detailed what exactly happened, why it happened, and what travellers should know before planning similar trips.

He narrated that the problem started in Bangkok, Thailand, when they tried to catch the flight to Jeju Island. Awasthi added that after brief questioning at the Jeju islands, the authorities denied them entry, citing that the purpose of their visit was not clear and suspicious, as he was not able to clearly mention his places of visit.

“The entry denied stamp was not made in front of us. They had already stamped it before our arrival,” he claimed.

He ended his Instagram caption saying, "Travel looks glamorous online. But sometimes, things change in a few hours and test you emotionally in ways you never expect."

The viral post took many Instagram users by shock, with many sharing similar experiences in the comments section.