Bengaluru man shares part-time Rapido earnings in viral Reddit post

In a recent Reddit post that has gone viral, a user claimed to have worked part-time as a Rapido bike captain in Bengaluru for four days and shared a detailed breakdown of his earnings.

The user, who goes by the name “No_Election7476”, posted what he described as a "transparent" account of his income. The Federal has not independently verified these claims and does not endorse them.

Part-time Rapido stint

“I worked as a Rapido bike captain in Bangalore for four days, purely part-time. I thought I’d share a transparent earnings breakdown for anyone who’s curious,” the user wrote.

Describing his work pattern, he said he worked for around four to five hours a day over four days, mostly after 10 pm. He explained that he chose these hours because Rapido offers a 20 per cent night fare incentive between 10 pm and 6 am.

Also Read: Motorcycles not passenger vehicles: Karnataka govt tells HC on bike-taxi ban

He also claimed that Rapido did not deduct any commission from his rides. “I’m not 100 per cent sure, but I think this may be due to the previous ban situation,” he added.

Breakdown of earnings

The user then shared a day-wise breakdown of his earnings over the four-day period.

On the first day, he worked in two shifts, from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm and from 11 pm to 1:30 am, earning Rs 170 and Rs 460 respectively. His total earnings for the day stood at Rs 630 over five hours.

On the second day, he worked for five hours across two shifts, from 1 pm to 3 pm and from 8:30 pm to midnight, earning Rs 237 and Rs 520, respectively, taking his total for the day to Rs 750.

On the third day, he earned Rs 420 by working for three hours between 8:30 pm and 11:30 pm. On the fourth day, he again earned Rs 420 by working from 8:30 pm to midnight, a duration of around four hours.

Also Read: Rapido launches 'Bike Direct' as Uber, Ola halt services in Karnataka

Overall, his total earnings over four days amounted to approximately Rs 2,220. He estimated his petrol expenses at around Rs 400, bringing his net earnings to about Rs 1,820 for roughly 17 hours of ride time.

Night rides fare better

Sharing his observations from the stint, the user said night rides tend to pay better due to the additional 20 per cent fare incentive, while demand remains fairly steady after 10 pm. He also pointed out that lighter traffic at night allows for quicker trips.

He added that the absence of commission charges made the earnings “feel fair”. However, he suggested that working as a Rapido captain is better suited as a side hustle rather than a full-time source of income.

“I’m not saying it’s amazing money, but for short-term or emergency cash, riding Rapido part-time, especially at night, is reasonable if you already own a bike,” he said.

Also Read: Bengaluru bike taxi ban: Aggregators ferry passengers under guise of 'parcel delivery'

In response to questions in the comments section, the user said he rode a Super Splendor with a mileage of around 45 km per litre and covered a total distance of about 200 kilometres during the four days.