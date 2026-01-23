NRI reveals 'insane' healthcare costs in US, shares bill in viral video
In a viral video, Parth Vijayvergiya breaks down a medical bill charged for a minor knee injury
A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) living in the US has revealed how costly healthcare is in the country.
In a now-viral video, Parth Vijayvergiya explained why many people describe America as an expensive place to live. Parth, a construction engineer in New York, is popular on YouTube and Instagram for posting videos on life in the US.
Recalling the incident
In December 2025, after sustaining a minor knee injury while ice-skating, he visited the emergency room (ER), which resulted in a medical bill amounting to US dollars 1,800 (approximately Rs 1,65,000).
In the video titled ‘Healthcare cost in US’, Vijayvergiya explained how he had to take a cab to the ER, since ambulance costs are exorbitant. After waiting for nearly 1.5 hours, the doctors took an X-ray and examined him.
Following the examination, the doctors draped a crepe bandage, which is generally used for muscle cramps or severe impact, and was discharged.
After 2-3 weeks, Parth got intimation from his insurance company that the bills for his ER visit amounted to USD 1,800, which he needs to pay the hospital. This is apart from the nearly $4,500 (approximately Rs 4,00,000) that the insurance company already paid the hospital.
He concluded the video saying, “That’s why America is expensive and that’s why the salaries are high.” The video also included the clips of the bills from the hospital and the insurance company.
India vs US healthcare
The viral video received many comments comparing the healthcare costs in India versus US. Many praised the healthcare system in India and its affordability.
