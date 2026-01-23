NRI reveals 'insane' healthcare costs in US, shares bill in viral video

A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) living in the US has revealed how costly healthcare is in the country.

In a now-viral video, Parth Vijayvergiya explained why many people describe America as an expensive place to live. Parth, a construction engineer in New York, is popular on YouTube and Instagram for posting videos on life in the US.

Recalling the incident

In December 2025, after sustaining a minor knee injury while ice-skating, he visited the emergency room (ER), which resulted in a medical bill amounting to US dollars 1,800 (approximately Rs 1,65,000).

In the video titled ‘Healthcare cost in US’, Vijayvergiya explained how he had to take a cab to the ER, since ambulance costs are exorbitant. After waiting for nearly 1.5 hours, the doctors took an X-ray and examined him.

Following the examination, the doctors draped a crepe bandage, which is generally used for muscle cramps or severe impact, and was discharged.