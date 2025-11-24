‘Arunachal China’s part’: Shanghai immigration stops Indian woman in transit

A woman from Arunachal Pradesh has alleged that the Chinese immigration officials at the Shanghai airport had detained her for 18 hours after they refused to accept her Indian passport, claiming that Arunachal Pradesh was part of China. The incident took place during a transit halt while she was scheduled to board a flight for Japan.

A UK resident, Prema Wangjom Thongdok, was on her way to Japan from London on November 21. There was a scheduled three-hour layover at the Shanghai Pudong Airport.

“@pemakhandu @kirenrijuju @PMOIndia I was held at Shanghai airport for over 18 hrs on 21st Nov, 2025 on claims by China immigration & @chinaeasternair.They called my Indian passport invalid as my birthplace is Arunachal Pradesh which they claimed is Chinese territory. @cnnbrk,” she stated in a post on X.

‘Indian passport called invalid’

Prema said that after going through the immigration procedure, she submitted her passport and was waiting for the security check. Suddenly, she said, an official arrived at the sport and started shouting “India, India” and singled her out. Then the official took her to the immigration desk and told her “Arunachal, not valid passport."

Also Read: India expands tourist visa facilities for Chinese nationals

"After immigration, I submitted my passport and was waiting at security. Just then, an official came and started screaming, 'India, India,' with my name and singled me out. When I asked, she took me to the immigration desk and said, 'Arunachal, not valid passport'," Prema told India Today.

‘Arunachal is a part of China’

She also said that when she asked why her passport was not valid, the official told her, "Arunachal is a part of China. Your passport is invalid".

This left her confused, as last year she had also transited through Shanghai last year without any problems.

Prema further alleged that several immigration personnel and China Eastern Airlines staff ridiculed her saying she should" apply for a Chinese passport".

18-hour ordeal

According to media reports, during her 18-hour stay at the airport, she was denied access to clear information, proper food, or airport facilities. She alleged not only that her passport was withheld, but she was also prevented from boarding her flight to Japan despite having a valid visa.

Also Read: China’s hard bargain offers lessons on what it takes to deal with global bullies

She further alleged that Chinese officials pressurised her to purchase a new ticket exclusively on China Eastern Airlines, threatening that her passport would not be returned if she did not comply.

Prema finally managed to reach the Indian Consulate in Shanghai through a friend in the UK and was later escorted by Indian officials to the late night from Shanghai.

India’s stand on Arunachal

India has consistently dismissed China’s repeated attempts to rename locations in Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing calls “Zangnan,” or the southern part of Tibet. In May, New Delhi reiterated that assigning new names to Indian territory cannot change the “undeniable” fact that the state “was, is, and will” always remain an integral part of India.

Also Read: In Busan, how Xi outplayed Trump in the long game for global power

The response followed China’s announcement of Chinese names for 27 sites in the northeastern state, including 15 mountains, four passes, two rivers, a lake, and five inhabited areas.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on May 14 that India had taken note of Beijing persisting with what he described as “vain and preposterous attempts” to rename places within Arunachal Pradesh. He stated that India rejects these moves entirely and emphasised that such “creative naming” cannot alter the state’s inalienable status as part of India.