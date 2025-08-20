Sudershan Reddy as VP candidate: Why it is a clash of political narratives

The Opposition INDIA Bloc on Tuesday (August 19) named former Supreme Court judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the upcoming vice-presidential elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced the decision, describing it as a unanimous choice by the INDIA bloc parties. Justice Reddy, who earlier served as the first Lokayukta of Goa, has also been closely involved with social and constitutional issues during his judicial career.

The ruling NDA had earlier declared Maharashtra governor and veteran BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, CP Radhakrishnan, as its nominee for the post. His selection was seen as part of the BJP’s strategy to strengthen its electoral prospects in Tamil Nadu, a state where it has struggled to expand its base.

The Capital Beat panel discussion, featuring senior journalist Sharad Gupta and The Federal’s political editor Puneet Nicholas Yadav, examined the political messaging and implications behind these two nominations.

Numbers stacked in NDA’s favour

The electoral arithmetic heavily favours the NDA in the vice-presidential polls, leaving little doubt about the outcome. However, Opposition parties have underlined that their decision is not aimed at winning the numbers but at shaping the political narrative.

According to Puneet Nicholas Yadav, “It’s not a contest where the INDIA bloc is hoping for a victory. It’s more about sending a message of its own and blunting the message of its opponent.” The BJP’s choice of Radhakrishnan, a Tamil leader, was seen as an outreach to Tamil Nadu voters ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The move also placed the DMK and its allies in a position where rejecting Radhakrishnan could be projected as a rejection of Tamil pride. The DMK, however, clarified its opposition on ideological grounds, pointing to Radhakrishnan’s long-standing RSS background.

Internal deliberations in the Opposition

Within the Opposition, multiple names were discussed before Justice Reddy was chosen. Among the names considered were DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, economist and former Rajya Sabha MP Bhalchandra Mungekar, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi, and former ISRO scientist Mayilsamy Annadurai.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee reportedly resisted the idea of fielding a career politician or creating a Tamil-versus-Tamil contest against Radhakrishnan. This narrowed the options and eventually led to Justice Reddy emerging as the consensus candidate. His experience with the caste census in Telangana, an exercise strongly supported by Rahul Gandhi, is believed to have played a key role in his nomination.

Justice Reddy’s record includes his role in the Supreme Court’s landmark Salwa Judum judgment, which struck down state-backed militias as unconstitutional. His reputation as a jurist and constitutionalist aligned with the Opposition’s narrative of defending democratic institutions.

Strategic messaging and ideological battle

The INDIA bloc has framed the contest as a clash of ideologies rather than numbers. By nominating Justice Reddy, the Opposition aims to reinforce its campaign around protecting the Constitution and democratic institutions. This comes at a time when Opposition parties have repeatedly accused the ruling BJP of undermining constitutional bodies.

Sharad Gupta observed that Justice Reddy is a “very good candidate, a politically clean candidate, but politically, I don’t think that will cut too many…brownie points for the Opposition”. The ruling NDA, meanwhile, is expected to project Radhakrishnan’s Tamil identity and long political career as part of its strategy.

The Opposition’s choice also complicates matters for NDA allies in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including the TDP, YSRCP, and BRS, whose stand on the election will be closely watched.

Role of non-aligned parties

With the NDA holding a clear majority, the only uncertainty lies in whether cross-voting or support from non-aligned parties could affect the margin of victory. Parties like the YSRCP, BJD, and BRS collectively control around 30 votes, making their stance significant.

Reports suggest that the YSRCP has already committed to supporting Radhakrishnan. The BJD and BRS, however, remain in play, with both alliances expected to make attempts at outreach. While the outcome is seen as a foregone conclusion, the Opposition hopes to narrow the margin in order to highlight its unity and message.

Puneet Nicholas Yadav noted that the election “is not a contest where there’s a clash of personalities. It’s a clash of narratives that both alliances would want to make the election out to be.”

Uncertainty over Jagdeep Dhankhar

The contest has also revived questions about outgoing Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s absence from public view following his resignation citing health grounds. Speculation over his political future and reported differences with the ruling establishment added another layer to the discussion.

Sharad Gupta pointed out that the treatment of leaders like Dhankhar and Satya Pal Malik reflected the BJP’s preference for leaders with an RSS background, suggesting this was a factor in Radhakrishnan’s selection.

Some Opposition voices suggested that Justice Reddy’s campaign could begin by seeking Dhankhar’s blessings, though his silence has so far deepened the mystery around his departure.

Clash of narratives ahead

As the September 9 election approaches, both alliances are expected to sharpen their messaging. The NDA will rely on its numbers to ensure a comfortable win for Radhakrishnan, while the Opposition will use Justice Reddy’s candidature to rally support around its larger theme of safeguarding constitutional values.

Ultimately, the election is expected to underline the divide between the two blocs rather than alter the outcome. The INDIA bloc has signalled that the result may be predetermined, but the battle of narratives is where it hopes to leave its mark.

(The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)