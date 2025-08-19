Justice Sudershan Reddy as V-P candidate: Why Telugu parties are in a bind

The Opposition INDIA bloc has named Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge from Telangana, its candidate for the post of Vice-President, creating a politically piquant situation for regional parties in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Justice Reddy, a critic of many governmental decisions that allegedly violated tenets of the Constitution, is popular as a staunch defender of the framework’s federal values.

He is a vocal and active supporter of the rights of the downtrodden and women. During his college days and while practising as a lawyer, Justice Reddy was a socialist and a follower of Ram Manohar Lohia.

He has also been closely associated with social justice and civil rights movements.

The former Supreme Court judge’s verdict on Salwa Judum is considered a landmark. The judgment, delivered in 2011 along with Justice SS Nijjar, banned the anti-Maoist outfit fostered by the Chhattisgarh government. The judges also ruled that the use of surrendered Maoists and untrained villagers in counter-insurgency operations as special police officers was unconstitutional.

Though retired from the bench in 2013, Justice Reddy has been an active participant in social, cultural, and literary activities. According to Prof M Kodandaram, a leader of the Telangana movement, he also played a crucial role in the formulation of the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Bill, 2014.

Will the nomination affect Telugu politics?

Will his nomination as the vice-presidential candidate alter the political alignment in the Telugu-speaking states? The question could lead to an intense debate in those states since regional parties are the main forces there.

Given his background and political values, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of Telangana is expected to back Justice Reddy’s candidature. But will it happen in reality?

According to one source in the party, since Justice Reddy is the nominee of the INDIA Bloc, it will be difficult for the party to support him, as it would send out a signal that it is leaning toward Congress. At the same time, the party cannot ignore a man who is close to the hearts of the Telangana people.

On the other hand, supporting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate C P Radhakrishnan will reignite talks that the BRS is planning to merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

When contacted, a senior functionary of the BRS refused to comment on his candidature, stating that it was for the party to take a call.

Though the BRS has no representation in the Lok Sabha, it has four members in the Rajya Sabha.

Scenario in Andhra

In Andhra Pradesh, of the three important parties, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janasena Party are part of the NDA led by the BJP, while the Opposition YSR Congress is backing Radhakrishnan.

Theoretically, all these parties should extend support to Justice Reddy as a Telugu candidate. But it is unlikely to happen as political lines are clearly drawn, and Justice Reddy doesn’t fit there.

C Nagendranath, a senior legal professional from Andhra Pradesh, said Justice Reddy’s candidature may not alter the political alignment in the Telugu states, at least in Andhra, by generating Telugu pride.

“In Andhra Pradesh, political parties have taken clear lines. Two important regional parties, TDP and Janasena, are partners of the NDA. They cannot afford to break this bond in the name of Telugu pride. Similarly, YSR Congress also may not dare to antagonise Modi’s government at the Centre, given the investigation against the leadership by central agencies,” he told The Federal.

According to Nagendranath, Justice Reddy is a fair choice for the post of Vice-President given his impeccable democratic values. However, his name is unlikely to incite Telugu pride at the present juncture, he felt.

Prof Madabhishi Sridhar, however, said Justice Reddy’s candidature was a great step forward in the protection of democratic values in India’s parliamentary system.

“Through his judgments, Justice Sudershan Reddy had sent a clear message to the governments regarding the protection of people's rights. This is a significant step forward in safeguarding justice, human rights, constitutional principles and "Judicial Humanism" (the reflection of human values in justice) in the Indian judiciary,” Prof Sridhar added.

Born in July 1946 in Akula Mylaram village, Ranga Reddy district, (now) Telangana, Justice Reddy enrolled as an advocate in Hyderabad on December 27, 1971. He practised in the Andhra Pradesh High Court before getting appointed as a judge of the High Court in 1995. He also worked as an additional standing counsel for the central government for six months in 1990.

In July, Justice Reddy headed the 11-member expert body appointed to review the caste survey conducted by the Telangana government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.