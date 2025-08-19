INDIA bloc announces ex SC judge B Sudershan Reddy as Vice President candidate

The INDIA bloc on Tuesday (August 19) picked former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as its vice-presidential candidate to stand for election against CP Radhakrishnan, the candidate named by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday (August 8) announced former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as the Opposition’s candidate for the Vice Presidential election.

Kharge said there was complete unanimity within the Opposition on Reddy’s candidature. Reddy has also served as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and was the first Lokayukta of Goa.

Leaders from the INDIA alliance met on Tuesday to finalise their decision, after an initial round of talks on Monday (August 18) at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi. Kharge is said to have spoken to allies on Monday evening again to arrive at a consensus.

Some allies were reluctant

With the NDA holding a numerical advantage in both Houses of Parliament, it is said that some of the INDIA bloc parties were not very keen to put forward a candidate. They were also reluctant because of the fear of the NDA engineering cross-voting by members of parties like the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

Also, the opposition’s focus has been on the “voter fraud” and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being carried out in Bihar by the Election Commission.

What seems to have convinced them to force a contest for the post is the argument that CP Radhakrishnan should not just be perceived as a person from Tamil Nadu but as one with roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Several names were considered

Sources said that the INDIA bloc considered several names for the position, including former ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva. The names from Tamil Nadu were being considered primarily because the NDA has chosen CP Radhakrishnan from the same state, keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu next year.

Others who were reportedly in contention were Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, a Dalit intellectual who has held important posts in the government, and an eminent person from the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Election on Sept 9

The election for the Vice President, necessitated by the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankar last month, is scheduled for September 9.