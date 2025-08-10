'Vote chori': Congress launches portal, urges people to 'register'

Taking its leader Rahul Gandhi’s crusade against alleged election rigging ahead, the Congress has started a web portal where people can register to seek accountability from the Election Commission (EC) against what has been termed as “vote chori” (ballot theft) and support the Leader of Opposition’s demand for an electronic voter list.

On Sunday, August 10, Rahul posted in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter) in which he encouraged the public to visit the new web platform (votechori.in/ecdemand) or give a missed call on a phone number (9650003420) to back the Opposition party’s demand from the Commission for transparency and publicising the digital voter list so that people and political parties could audit it themselves.

Saying vote theft is an attack on the democratic principle of ‘one person, one vote’ and that a clean voter list is key for free and fair polls, the former Congress president wrote in his post, “This fight is for the defense of democracy.”

Also read: ‘Vote theft’: EC officials again ask Rahul to sign declaration or apologise

“It is critical that we expose voter chori. Support this campaign fully. Our website has all information and data. Join this movement and try to stop the voter theft which is happening in India today,” Rahul said in Hindi in a video along with his post.

The top Congress leader, along with his colleagues in the party, has vigorously targeted the EC over an alleged voter fraud in an Assembly segment under the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general elections.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi’s '80 voters in one house' claim: What we found in Mahadevapura I Fact-Check |

This has come at a time when the Opposition has attacked the EC and the Narendra Modi-led government over the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

Congress backs Rahul, seeks 'clean voter list'

The Congress, which reposted Rahul’s X post, also said in a separate post the same day, “’Vote theft’ is a direct attack on our democratic principles. A clean voter list is essential for fair elections.

“Our demand from the Election Commission is to make the digital voter list public, so that it can be scrutinized and the truth of the voter list can be revealed.”

It also shared the link of the web portal and the phone number.

About the portal

Those interested can click on the portal link and download “vote chori proof, demand EC accountability, and report vote chori”.

Also read: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar files voter fraud complaint after Bengaluru rally

The platform carries Rahul's video in which he reiterated his claims of a “huge criminal fraud” in the polls through collusion between the BJP and the EC. He cited an analysis in a constituency in Karnataka, and said it was “a crime against the Constitution”.

It also carries a message stating that the vote is the foundation of the Indian democracy, but it's under “systematic attack by the BJP, with the Election Commission complicit”.

“In just one assembly segment of Bangalore Central, we found over 1 lakh fake voters that helped the BJP win this Lok Sabha seat. Imagine this happening in 70-100 seats - it would destroy free elections,” it claimed.

Also read: Sharad Pawar backs Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' allegations

“The Congress and INDIA have raised alarms before, including in Maharashtra. Now we have proof. We will fight this vote chori with all our strength. Join us to defend our democracy,” the message further reads.

Once a person registers on the portal, a certificate will be issued in his/her name, saying he/she stands against “vote chori”.

“I support Rahul Gandhi's demand of digital voter rolls from the EC,” the document says.

The certificate bears the signatures of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal and Treasurer Ajay Maken.

People can also call on the number and fill the link in the SMS to register.

Congress leaders register names

Several Congress leaders and supporters already registered their names on the portal and shared the certificates on social media.

On Saturday, August 9, the EC pressed Rahul once again to either sign a declaration to support his claims or apologise to the nation for making “false” allegations.

The day before, the Congress leader attended a ‘Vote Adhikar Rally’ in Bengaluru, where he was accompanied by other top leaders such as Kharge and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to protest against the issue.





The Vote Chori by the BJP & EC is an assault on the foundations of our country.



We will fight till the end to safeguard the soul of our nation.



Join us in our fight to save Indian democracy! ✊



Visit: https://t.co/Z0EwW5Ef8I



or give a missed call on 9650003420 pic.twitter.com/O5HNmnJlRV — Congress (@INCIndia) August 10, 2025





(With agency inputs)