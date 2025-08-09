Rahul Gandhi’s '80 voters in one house' claim: What we found in Mahadevapura I Fact-Check

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that “80 people are registered at a single house in Mahadevapura constituency” has ignited a political storm and a nationwide talking point.

The Federal Karnataka team visited the address in question — House No. 35, Munireddy Garden, Bellandur — and uncovered several facts.

A short way inside from Bellandur’s bustling tech corridors lies Munireddy Garden — a row of 10x15 ft tin-roofed houses. This settlement is a refuge for thousands of migrant workers from other states. Among these houses, No. 35 is now at the heart of the national controversy.

What we saw at the spot

When The Federal Karnataka reached the spot, the scene was crowded with media teams, curious and suspicious glances from locals, and — in the middle of it all — a young man from West Bengal, Deepak, standing anxiously with his wife and son.

Only a month ago, Deepak had moved into this house as a tenant. He works as a food delivery agent for Swiggy. Back in West Bengal, he had run a computer repair shop, but after suffering losses, he migrated to Bengaluru to make a living. He never imagined that the house he rented would become the centre of a national controversy.

'They treat me like a criminal'

Speaking to The Federal, Deepak shared his distress: "For the past two days, our life has been hell, sir. Neighbours look at us like criminals. They ask, ‘We heard there are 80 people in your house — what illegal thing are you doing?’ They don’t let my son join in their games. This news has made me worry about my future. If the landlord asks us to vacate, where will we go? Media reports have nothing to do with me. My voter ID is not from Bengaluru — it’s from West Bengal."

Jayaram Reddy, the owner of this 35-house complex, firmly rejected Rahul Gandhi’s allegation.

"Look, all these are small 10x15 houses. The residents here are poor migrant workers from North India who earn daily wages. How can 80 people live in one such tiny house? This is falsehood. Tenants stay here for three to six months and leave when they find other work. But they don’t update their voter ID addresses. That’s probably why the names of former tenants remain on the list. I’m ready to face any investigation into this."

'I vote for the BJP'

When asked if he is a “BJP organiser,” he said, "I vote for the BJP, but I have never campaigned for the party."

A source at the Chief Electoral Officer’s office confirmed that 80 names are linked to the address, but stressed this doesn’t mean they all live or vote there. Officials blamed outdated records and promised to remove such entries soon.

A local Congress leader, identified as Bhaila Murthy, called it a “systematic fraud by the BJP”, dismissing the Election Commission’s explanation.

Finally, what did we gather? The voter list does show 80 names at the address — but many belong to former tenants who have moved away without updating their records. No evidence was found of 80 people currently living in the house.