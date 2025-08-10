‘Vote theft’: EC officials again ask Rahul to sign declaration or apologise

As Congress leaders amplified the “vote theft” allegation raised by Rahul Gandhi, Election Commission (EC) officials have once again urged the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha to either sign a declaration to support his claims or apologise to the country for making “fake” charges.

A day after Rahul and the EC exchanged barbs over alleged vote theft in at least three states, Commission officials again insisted on Saturday (August 9) for a signed declaration by the Congress leader to substantiate his claims.

“Rahul Gandhi should either give a declaration as per the rules, or apologize to the country for his false allegations,” an official said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Rahul vs EC and BJP

The BJP separately said on Saturday that the Congress leader must resign on “moral grounds” from the membership of Lok Sabha if he does not have faith in the EC, and flayed him for not submitting a written declaration on his “vote theft” claim.

After Rahul’s “vote theft” claims, chief electoral officers of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Haryana had asked him to furnish names of those he claims were either left out or wrongfully included in the electoral roles along with a signed declaration as per Conduct of Election Rules.

But Rahul has made it clear that he will not sign a declaration, asserting that he has already taken an oath to uphold the Constitution as a member of Parliament.

Manickam Tagore’s questions

Once again taking the fight to the government, the Congress on Saturday asked why the former was “not ready” for a discussion in Parliament on the EC’s functioning, as past governments have allowed a discussion on the topic in both Houses.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore cited several instances when a discussion on EC’s electoral reforms and the use of money power in elections were discussed. “Why is honourable Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju afraid to allow a discussion on the functioning of the Election Commission in Parliament?” Tagore asked.

“This isn't new Parliament has discussed ECI's conduct & electoral reforms dozens of times over decades. Let's look at history. In Rajya Sabha, debates on ECI & electoral reforms date back to 1957, covering: Annulment of election rules. Rescheduling & postponement of polls. Electoral reforms discussions in 1970, 1981, 1986, 1991, 2015. Use of money power & urgent need to amend laws "In Lok Sabha, MPs have raised these issues repeatedly: Electoral reforms (1981, 1983, 1986, 1990, 1995, 2005). Postponement of elections in Bihar & Tripura. Photo ID card issuance. Rigging investigations & foreign money allegations," the Congress leader said in a post on X.

‘Democracy dies in darkness’

Tagore said even powerful CEC decisions like postponing elections in 1993 were debated openly in both Houses. He asserted that governments of the past did not “hide” as they faced Parliament and they answered.

“From money power in elections (1978) to proxy voting for NRIs (2015) Parliament has been the forum to hold ECI accountable. So why is the Modi government suddenly allergic to discussion? Democracy dies in darkness. If Parliament cannot discuss the body that conducts our elections, then where will accountability live?” he asked.

“Mr Rijiju stop shielding the shah ji selected ECI from scrutiny. If the past governments allowed these debates without fear - why not you? What are you trying to hide from the people of India?” the Congress leader posted.

(With agency inputs)