Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar files voter fraud complaint after Bengaluru rally

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday, August 8, filed a complaint with the state’s chief electoral officer in Bengaluru against alleged voter fraud in the Mahadevpura Assembly segment of Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general elections.

DK Shivakumar, who is also the leader of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, made the move after the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and other top leaders of the party took part in a protest event in the city named ‘Vote Adhikar Rally’ to protest against the alleged electoral fraud. He was accompanied by other leaders.

Besides Rahul and Shivakumar, Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and others were also present at the rally held at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park.

DKS submits only complaint, asked for records

The deputy CM, however, submitted only the complaint to the chief poll officer. The official also wanted a declaration. The chief electoral officer told him, as per Rule 20(3)(b) of the 1960 Voter Registration Rules, records related to the complaint must be submitted along with a declaration/oath for action to be taken on the complaint.

On Thursday, August 7, the state chief electoral officer had also asked Rahul to sign an affidavit detailing his allegations about the addition and deletion of voters from the list. This came after the Congress leader alleged about poll irregularities. At a press conference in New Delhi, the Opposition leader laid out data to back his claim of irregularities in the electoral rolls in Karnataka last year.

Shivakumar expressed his support for Rahul's allegations last month, saying that false voters had been found in several urban booths across Karnataka, and the matter would be brought to the notice of the Election Commission and the general public.

At the protest held on Friday, Rahul levelled several allegations against the commission and posed five questions. He also said a complaint would be lodged with the election authorities after the protest rally got over. He, however, did not go to the commission’s office and returned to New Delhi.