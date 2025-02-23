USAID was allowed in good faith, claims about $21 mn aid concerning: Jaishankar

Even as America’s claims that funds were being sent to “boost voter turnout in India” through USAID, has snowballed into a major controversy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said the information was "concerning" and the government is looking into it.

During an interaction in New Delhi on Saturday (February 22), Jaishankar said USAID was allowed in India "in good faith, to do good faith activities", and suggestions are being made out of America that "there are activities which are in bad faith".

Also read: ‘$21 million to Modi’: Has Trump exposed BJP's tactics?



‘Bad faith activities’

"So, it surely warrants a look. And, if there is something to it, I think the country should know who are the people involved in the bad faith activities," the external affairs minister said.

Jaishankar during the discussion also asserted that "our idea of security actually has to expand in a tech world".

Besides, armed forces, civilian police ensuring law enforcement, security is also about "how your thought processes are influenced, how narratives are set, how facts are presented to you, how your mind moulded without you even knowing it," he said.

On security, role of NGOs

"And, a lot of that is done through activities of NGOs, of tech, of rankings, you are made to believe your democracy isn't working, it's a very dangerous and Machiavellian...," the external affairs minister said, without naming any entity.

Also read: Trump rakes up again alleged $21 million USAID payment to India



"Your security can be threatened without leaving your house, because the thought processes, the influences, the narratives, your morale, your sense of what is right and wrong is all influenced by your phone, what you read every day, the pictures you see," he said.

Facts will come out on USAID: Jaishankar

The interaction was moderated by Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister during the DU Literature Festival, hosted at the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).

Sanyal asked him about the USAID issue that has been lately hogging headlines.

"I think, some information has been put out there by Trump administration people, and obviously that is concerning. It would suggest that there are activities which has a certain objective out here to push a narrative or a viewpoint. As a government, we are looking into it, because such organisations, have an obligation to report. And, my sense is, the facts will come out," Jaishankar said.

‘USAID were allowed in good faith’

"I read, so and so dealt with USAID...look it's not a question of, did you deal with USAID or not, USAID was allowed...it has been here historically. But, USAID was allowed here in good faith, to do good faith activities.

Also read: Congress on the offensive after report rebuts USAID payment to India



"Now, suggestions are being made out of America, that there are activities which are in bad faith. So, it surely warrants a look, and if there is something to it, I think the country should know who are the people involved in the bad faith activities," he said.

What Trump said

Addressing an event in Miami on Thursday, US President Donald Trump questioned the United States Agency for International Development's (USAID) funding of USD 21 million for voter turnout in India and wondered whether it was trying to get someone else elected.

India on Friday said the revelations about USAID funding for certain activities in the country are "deeply troubling" and have led to concerns about foreign interference in its internal affairs.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in response to a query during his weekly briefing, had said "relevant departments and agencies are looking into this matter".

On Modi’s US visit

The external affairs meeting also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US, stating that it "went very well" while underlining the “good” chemistry between him and President Donald Trump.

Also read: BJP targets Rahul over Trump’s remark on $21 mn USAID funds; ‘nonsensical’ says Cong



Prime Minister Modi had paid an official working visit to the US on February 12-13 during which the two leaders held discussions on a broad range of bilateral issues.

"I have been doing this all my life, so I have some reference points, and some experiences as a comparative assessment. And, I would say with all objectivity, I thought, it went very well, and for a variety of reasons," Jaishankar said.

Shared national streaks

The external affairs minister said people know that Modi is a "very strong nationalist, and he sort of radiates that".

"Trump is an American nationalist, and I think in many ways nationalists kind of respect each other. They are very clear-eyed. They are in it for their country, Trump accepts that Modi is in it for India, Modi accepts that Trump is in it for America," he said.

"But, the purpose of the meeting is to say, ok, how do we find that something works, what is the common ground, something we can do together which makes both of us stronger," Jaishankar said.

Watch | One month of Trump 2.0: Can India navigate his tumultuous world?



Good chemistry

"The second I felt was... the chemistry was good. Again, Trump being somewhat unusual, there are a lot of other leaders in the world, with whom he has not necessarily a positive history. Now the case of Modiji, it's not the case. He (Trump) had a great visit (to India), he remembered," the external affairs minister said.

Jaishankar also made a reference to a picture book on the first term of President Trump, and said, he was told the Trump "himself selected pictures after his term had ended".

And the maximum number of pictures were "about India", he said, adding it also had a picture of the 'Namaste Trump' event held at Motera Stadium in Ahemdabad during his visit in 2020.

"Clearly, he had a very good kind of a memory and feeling about the earlier term," Jaishankar said.

"President Trump appears to have a vision of what America's interests are, what he wants, and he wants from the relation with us. We have the same. We too have demands of..., opportunities with America. So, I think there was a very open discussion about all of these, and I must say, it was conducted with a lot of good humour, geniality, cordiality," he said.

The discussion was over Jaishankar's book 'What Bharat Matters', published last year.

(With inputs from agencies)