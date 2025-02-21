BJP targets Rahul over Trump’s remark on $21 mn USAID funds; ‘nonsensical’ says Cong

A bitter blame game has ensued between the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress after US President Donald Trump said that the $21 million funding made by USAID to “influence” Indian elections was probably meant to get “somebody else elected”.

While the BJP has accused NGOs linked to Congress of being beneficiaries of the fund, the Opposition party, rubbishing Trump’s remark, has demanded the Centre to bring out a white paper on United States Agency for International Development (USAID)’s support to both governmental and non-governmental institutions in India over the decades.

‘Rahul sought help of democracies abroad’

Linking US President Donald Trump’s recent comment on the $21 million funding with Rahul Gandhi’s 2023 remarks apparently ruing lack of concerns abroad to protect democracy in the country, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said it was proof that NGOs aligned with Congress tried to influence Indian elections.

Prasad also played clips of Trump and Rahul to make his point.

“It is a matter of shame what the Congress has done. Rahul Gandhi has made a joke of Indian democracy abroad and sought help from democracies abroad. It means he sought support to help him win as the Congress keeps losing elections."

Referring to his government's decision to cancel the funding of USAID, Trump said, "Why do we need to spend USD 21 million for voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected." It is a total breakthrough, he had said.

What Rahul said in 2023 video?

Prasad played Rahul’s audio clip in which he said, "The surprising thing is that the so-called defenders of democracy, which are the US, European countries, seem to be oblivious that a huge chunk of democratic model has come undone. Which is a real problem. The opposition is fighting the battle and it is not just an Indian battle..."

Prasad said the BJP had been raising concerns about foreign attempts to influence the democratic process in India, alleging that the two recordings have established the Congress' links to the conspiracy.

Modi warned of foreign influence: Malviya

Earlier in the day, BJP’s IT department head Amit Malviya, shared clips of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign speeches to note that he had warned of foreign influence, not once, but on multiple occasions, during the 2024 election campaigns.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has aligned himself with global networks seeking to undermine India’s strategic and geopolitical interests while “acting as a tool for foreign agencies”, Malviya alleged.

Latching on to Trump’s remarks on Thursday, Malviya in a series of posts on X said Prime Minister Modi had warned of foreign influence, not once, but on multiple occasions during the 2024 election campaigns.

He also posted a video in which Trump was heard making such remarks.

“Now, former (sic) US President Donald Trump has confirmed that there was indeed an attempt to influence the Indian election and install someone other than Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

‘Rahul acting as tool for foreign agencies’

US President Trump’s claim that money was being pumped into India to influence election results in the country is a “reaffirmation” of Prime Minister Modi’s assertion during the 2024 campaign that foreign powers were trying to stop him from coming to power, the BJP leader added.

Targeting the Congress, Malviya alleged that ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul was in London in March 2023, “urging foreign powers”, from the US to Europe, to intervene in India’s internal affairs.

“He has aligned himself with global networks seeking to undermine India’s strategic and geopolitical interests acting as a tool for foreign agencies,” the BJP leader charged.

Trump’s claims nonsensical: Congress

The Congress, however, has dismissed Trump's claim as "nonsensical" and demanded that the Indian government bring out a white paper on the US agency's support to both governmental and non-governmental institutions in India over the decades.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "USAID is very much in the news these days. It was set up on November 3, 1961. Claims being made by the US president are typically nonsensical to say the least."

"Even so, the Government of India should bring out a white paper at the earliest detailing USAID's support to both governmental and non-governmental institutions in India over the decades," the Congress leader said.

DOGE announcement

On February 16, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by billionaire SpaceX CEO Musk, listed items on which the "US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent" and the list included "USD 21M for voter turnout in India".

DOGE noted that all of the items have been cancelled.

The list also included USD 29 million to "strengthening political landscape in Bangladesh”, USD 20 million for "fiscal federalism" and USD 19 million for "biodiversity conversation" in Nepal as well as USD 47 million for "improving learning outcomes in Asia”.