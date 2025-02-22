‘$21 million to Modi’: Has Trump exposed BJP's tactics?

In this episode of Capital Beat, panelists – The Federal's Managing Editor KS Dakshina Murthy, Pushparaj Deshpande, and Siddhartha Sharma – dissect President Donald Trump’s recent allegation that a $21‑million USAID grant intended for voter turnout initiatives in India was instead channeled to his “good friend” Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussion probes not only the financial mechanics behind international aid but also the political and diplomatic implications of such claims.

Trump’s statement—recounted verbatim as “and $21 million going to my friend Prime Minister Modi in India for voter turnout”—has stirred controversy and prompted serious questions about the transparency of funding transfers. Panelists noted that while Trump’s bombastic style aims to capture attention, the underlying issue demands a closer look at the mechanisms by which USAID allocates funds. The conversation quickly turned to questions about the actual flow of money and how it is recorded by Indian authorities, particularly the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

KS Dakshina Murthy stressed the need to examine the money trail carefully. He explained that USAID’s role goes beyond a single voter turnout project, highlighting that the organisation routinely supports a wide range of initiatives—from humanitarian assistance to developmental projects in education and healthcare. According to Murthy, the funding mechanism is “fairly clear cut” and follows a well-defined process involving government institutions, meaning any funds transferred would be transparently recorded in India’s financial system.

Funding details

Pushparaj Deshpande added further nuance by underscoring that the issue has both geopolitical and domestic political dimensions. He pointed out that while international agencies like the IMF, World Bank, and USAID have historically provided support to address development gaps, recent political maneuvers—exemplified by Trump’s remarks—signal a broader shift in the US approach to foreign aid. Deshpande noted that this shift might be a calculated effort to pressure India for concessions, especially given the backdrop of recent trade negotiations and tariff adjustments involving key industries such as electric vehicles.

The panelists also debated the legitimacy of casting foreign grants in a suspicious light. Siddhartha Sharma argued that if the government is prepared to label all foreign aid as suspect, then it must be equally rigorous about scrutinising every financial inflow, irrespective of its origin or intended purpose. He questioned whether the BJP’s reluctance to acknowledge decades of foreign funding is consistent with its own standards. Sharma stressed that if every grant were to be seen as a tool for political maneuvering, then the integrity of the entire system would be undermined.

In addressing the fiscal transparency issue, the discussion turned to the administrative processes surrounding international funding. Both Murthy and Deshpande emphasised that the RBI and other government institutions maintain detailed records of all incoming funds. They argued that any allegations regarding misappropriation or “mystery money” could be easily dispelled through routine financial audits, thereby reinforcing that there is “nothing hocus pocus” about the process.

Political implications

The panel then delved into the political fallout stemming from Trump’s remarks. Deshpande highlighted that by naming Prime Minister Modi directly, Trump is not merely making a casual observation but potentially laying the groundwork for increased diplomatic pressure. He speculated that this might be part of a broader strategy by the US government to extract concessions from India—concessions that have already surfaced in recent negotiations over tariffs and defense contracts.

Siddhartha Sharma raised concerns over the timing and potential impact of this controversy on India’s national interests. He warned that the politicisation of foreign aid could create an environment of distrust in both domestic institutions and international partners. Sharma questioned whether the current administration is prioritising political gain over the broader welfare of the nation, noting that such rhetoric might deter future investments or developmental assistance. He stressed that maintaining public trust in institutions like the Election Commission is paramount for a healthy democracy.

Amid these deliberations, the panel acknowledged that the government’s response has been notably subdued. With the Ministry of External Affairs already promising an investigation into foreign funding in elections, the silence from the BJP and Prime Minister Modi’s camp has raised further questions. The panelists agreed that transparency and accountability are essential, and that any legitimate inquiry should involve cooperation from both Indian and American authorities.

Investigation and accountability

In light of the controversy, the need for an independent investigation was a recurring theme throughout the discussion. Murthy argued that if there is any truth to Trump’s claims, then the government can—and should—trace the financial records to pinpoint the exact flow of funds. He stressed that the records maintained by the RBI would readily reveal the destination of every dollar, thereby putting to rest any doubts about the legitimacy of the transfer.

Deshpande went on to note that this is not the first time such allegations have surfaced. He recalled previous instances when foreign funding was linked to domestic political disruptions, suggesting that a pattern of politicising international aid has emerged. “If every grant is suspect, then why are some accepted as kosher while others are demonised?” he questioned, urging a balanced and factual approach to the investigation.

Sharma concluded by insisting that the onus now lies on the investigative authorities to conduct a thorough review. He proposed that if President Trump’s statement is taken seriously, then Indian authorities should also seek clarification from American counterparts. “It’s as simple as asking for transparency on both sides,” he remarked, adding that only a cooperative inquiry can restore public trust in the electoral process and the institutions that safeguard it.

As the debate unfolded, it became evident that Trump’s statement is more than a casual remark—it has significant political and diplomatic ramifications. The panelists concurred that while the mechanics of USAID funding are transparent and well regulated, the politicisation of these processes could have long-term adverse effects on India’s international relations and domestic trust in public institutions. With foreign aid often being the lifeblood of critical developmental projects, any erosion of confidence in its management may prove detrimental to the nation’s progress.

The discussion on Capital Beat ultimately underscored the need for clarity and accountability. While the government has pledged to investigate the allegations, the panelists remain sceptical whether political considerations might cloud the process. As India navigates this complex intersection of international finance and domestic politics, the call for an impartial and thorough inquiry resonates louder than ever.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)