Trump rakes up again alleged $21 million USAID payment to India

US President Donald Trump has again brought up the alleged payment of $21 million by USAID to boost voter turnout in India despite an Indian media fact-check that the money was never given to New Delhi.

“USD 21 million going to my friend Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi in India for voter turnout. We are giving $21 million for voter turnout in India, what about us?” media reports quoted Trump as saying.

Trump on money payments

The Trump administration has axed several payments made around the globe by USAID including the alleged $21 million – an issue that has triggered a huge political row in India.

“I want voter turnout too,” Trump told a meeting of governors.

He also spoke about $29 million given away by USAID “to strengthen political landscape in Bangladesh went to a firm that nobody ever heard of”.

Earlier Trump remarks

This is the third straight remark by Trump on the $21 million-fund controversy.

On Friday (February 21), he said: “Why are we caring about India's turnout? We have got enough problems. We want our own turnout."

“I would say in many cases, many of these cases, anytime you have no idea what we’re talking about, that means there’s a kickback because nobody has any idea what’s going on there."

Creating a political row

Friday's remark followed Trump's big hint on alleged interference in India's election.

Demanding on knowing why $21 million needed to be spent in India, Trump had said in Florida: “I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected. We have got to tell the Indian government.”

BJP-Congress clash

Trump’s remarks stirred a major controversy in India, with leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Congress of benefitting from the USAID largesse. The Congress denied the charge.

The Congress went on the offensive after The Indian Express revealed on Friday that the $21 million was never given to India but instead it went to Bangladesh.

Trump's contradictory remarks

The fact-check by The Indian Express also showed that no USAID money had been given to India for election-related purposes since 2008.

In New Delhi, the external affairs ministry has said that Indian government departments were looking into the reports of “certain US activities and funding… These are obviously very deeply troubling.”

Trump’s latest statement sought to indicate that the USAID money was “going to my friend Prime Minister Modi”. In an earlier remark, he had said the money was apparently given to get someone else elected.