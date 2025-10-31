US, Russia to join India’s International Fleet Review 2026

Amid tension between India and the US with President Donald Trump’s move to impose 50 per cent tariffs on India over the purchase of Russian oil, the American and Russian navies will take part in the International Fleet Review (IFR) in February 2026 in Visakhapatnam to be organised by India. President Droupadi Murmu will review the fleet on February 18, the Navy said on Friday (October 31). The Navy also made it clear that it is prepared and remains deployed for Operation Sindoor, which, according to the Centre, has only been paused and not ended.

"Both the US and Russia have confirmed participation in the international fleet review and Milan exercise. They would be sending their ships. Some aircraft are also expected,” said Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral (VAdm) Sanjay Vatsayan.

“They have indicated that they will be sending their ships, and we are also expecting some aircraft, maybe, but it's still work in progress," he added as quoted by ANI.

50 countries confirmed participation

Vatsayan said that so far, 50 countries have confirmed their participation in the IFR, Milan exercise, as well as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), adding that the number is expected to rise.

"We have extended invites to a large number of nations, and so far, we have received responses from over 55 countries that have expressed their willingness to attend all three events. A very large number of navies are also participating through high-level delegations in addition to sending their ships,” said Vatsayan.

“But as you are aware, we've still got four months to go. So these numbers will change as more confirmations come in. And as geopolitics evolves, we cannot predict what will happen in 7 or 15 days. So there will be a change in the numbers. But definitely we're expecting more than 55,” he added as quoted by ANI.

‘Operation Sindoor still on’

As for Operation Sindoor, the Navy Vice Chief said that it is still going on, but that has not stopped India’s interactions with other countries.

“There is no full stop. We are prepared and deployed for Operation Sindoor. For the rest of our plans, we'll continue with them as well. So that's a very simple message,” he said.

On navies in Indian Ocean region

As for the presence of foreign navies in the Indian Ocean region, Vice Admiral Vatsayan said that the Indian Navy was continuously monitoring all their actions.

"There is a continuous presence of extra-regional powers in the Indian Ocean region due to the ongoing situation. It has always been that, and it's only increasing. At any given point in time, we have a minimum of 40, but going even beyond 50-odd ships that are operating in the Indian Ocean region, and just to assure all of you, we are monitoring each one of them. We are aware of what they're doing, what they're likely to do, when they come in, when they go out, etc. Challenges remain,” he said.

This year, the International Fleet Review (IFR) for the first time will witness the participation of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant along with the Kalvari-class submarines.