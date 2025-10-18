Op Sindoor just a trailer; every inch of Pakistan within BrahMos range: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at an event in Lucknow on Saturday (October 18), said that every inch of Pakistan's territory lies within range of BrahMos and that what happened during Operation Sindoor was just a "trailer".

At the event, he, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, flagged off the first batch of missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Aerospace unit.

BrahMos has become a key pillar of India's armed forces and has strengthened the country's belief that it can turn its dreams into reality, Singh said at the event.

A milestone for UPDIC

An official statement from the department noted that the flagging off of BrahMos missiles was not only a milestone for the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) but would also provide new energy to India's resolve to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

According to the statement, BrahMos Aerospace has successfully produced the first batch of the missile system from its new integration and test facility in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow.

This state-of-the-art BrahMos Aerospace unit, which houses all modern facilities for missile integration, testing and final quality checks, was inaugurated on May 11. After successful testing, the missiles were prepared for deployment by the Indian armed forces.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, and various officials were present on the occasion.

