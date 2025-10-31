US, India sign 10-year defence framework amid trade tensions

The US has signed a 10-year Defence Framework with India on Friday (October 31), said US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Lauding the development, Hegseth said that the defence ties between the two countries have never been stronger.

The development comes at a time when the relationship between India and the US has become strained with President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on India, out of which 25 per cent is a penalty for New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil, which Washington claims is being used by Moscow to fund its war in Ukraine.

‘Cornerstone of regional stability’

Hegseth, in a post on X, said that he had met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the framework was signed during the meeting. He said that the agreement advances the defence partnership between the US and India, which serves as a “cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence”.

The head of the US Department of War (formerly Department of Defence) further stated that the two countries will increase coordination with regard to information and technology sharing.

“I just met with @rajnathsingh to sign a 10-year U.S.-India Defence Framework. This advances our defence partnership, a cornerstone for regional stability and deterrence. We're enhancing our coordination, info sharing, and tech cooperation. Our defence ties have never been stronger,” stated Hegseth.

‘Strategic interest and trust’

Lauding India’s move to sign the framework, Hegseth said that the strategic alignment between the two countries stands on shared interests, trust and commitment to a secure Indo-Pacific region.

"It's one of those consequential US-India relationships in the world. Our strategic alignment is built on shared interests, on mutual trust and commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific Region,” added Hegseth as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

‘Roadmap for deeper collaboration’

Describing the defence framework as "ambitious", the US Secretary of War said that it marks a critical step for the militaries of both countries, adding that it lays down “a roadmap for deeper and even more meaningful collaboration ahead".

"It underscores America's long-term commitment to our shared security and our strong partnership," added Hegseth.

The meeting was held amid the second edition of the ASEAN-India Defence Ministers' informal meeting. Earlier, Rajnath Singh announced his participation in Kuala Lumpur, adding that the defence ministers' informal meeting was aimed at strengthening defence and security cooperation among ASEAN member states and India and advancing New Delhi’s Act East Policy.