India approves Rs 79,000 crore defence procurement for Army, Navy, IAF

The Indian armed forces are set to get military hardware worth about Rs 79,000 crores following the Defence Acquisition Council’s (DAC) approval of the proposed arms procurement. The decision was taken during a meeting in South Block under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (October 23).

What the Army gets

The DAC provided the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement of the indigenous Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), Ground-Based Mobile ELINT System (GBMES) and High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) with Material Handling Crane.

The Defence Ministry said that with the procurement of NAMIS (Tracked), the Army’s capability of destroying enemy combat vehicles, bunkers, and other field fortifications will receive a significant boost.

As for the GBMES, it will provide round-the-clock Electronic Intelligence of enemy emitters. With regard to the utility of the HMVS, the government said that these vehicles will significantly enhance logistic support to the forces in diverse geographical terrains.

Addition to Navy’s arsenal

The Defence Ministry granted AoN for the procurement of Landing Platform Docks (LPD), 30mm Naval Surface Gun (NSG), Advanced Light Weight Torpedoes (ALWT), Electro Optical Infra-Red Search and Track System and smart ammunition for 76mm super rapid gun mount.

The LPD will boost the Navy’s capability to undertake amphibious operations along with the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. The platforms can also be deployed by the Navy for peacekeeping operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

The homegrown light-weight torpedoes, developed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, DRDO, the weapons are capable of targeting conventional, nuclear and midget submarines.

“The procurement of 30mm NSG will enhance the capability of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard to conduct Low Intensity Maritime Operations & anti-piracy roles,” stated the release.

What the Air Force gets

As for the Air Force, AoN was accorded for Collaborative Long Range Target Saturation/Destruction System (CLRTS/DS) and other proposals.

“The CLRTS/DS has the capability of autonomous take-off, landing, navigating, detecting and delivering payload in the mission area,” stated the release.