US Embassy warns Indians of visa revocation after woman held for shoplifting

The US Embassy in India has issued a new advisory for all visa holders and applicants after an Indian woman was detained in America for alleged shoplifting at a Target store.

In a post on X, the embassy cautioned individuals against engaging in assault, theft, or burglary while in the United States.

Visa revocation

The advisory said that minor legal infractions on American soil can also carry serious immigration consequences.

It said that such acts could render an individual ineligible for future US visas, preventing re-entry into the country.

The advisory even warned that an individual's visa can be revoked if he or she is linked to any ‘assault, theft, or burglary’ in America.

'Law and order paramount'

The warning is particularly significant for Indian students, tourists, and professionals who often travel to the US for education, work, or leisure.

The embassy pointed out that "law and order remain paramount," and failing to respect that could derail future plans to enter the country.

"Committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States won't just cause you legal issues - it could lead to your visa being revoked and make you ineligible for future US visas. The United States values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all US laws," the embassy said in its statement.

Indian woman detained

The advisory came after an Indian woman was held on charges of shoplifting from a Target store in Illinois while she was on vacation in the United States.

The woman reportedly spent several hours inside the store before attempting to exit with unpaid merchandise worth approximately $1,300 (around Rs 1.1 lakh).

The incident, captured on store surveillance and police bodycam footage, has since gone viral.