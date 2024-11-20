UK: Missing Indian woman's body found in car boot; post-mortem shows death by strangulation

East London police made a grim discovery on November 11 (Monday) in Ilford — a body was found in the boot of a silver Vauxhall Corsa parked on Brisbane Road.

The victim was 24-year-old Harshita Brella, an Indian woman from Delhi who had moved to the UK in April this year. Harshita’s life was tragically cut short just months after she married 23-year-old Pankaj Lamba in an arranged match last August.

The act of crime

Harshita had been missing from her home in Northamptonshire for days before her body was found. A post-mortem revealed she had been strangled. Authorities suspect she was murdered by her husband, Pankaj, who allegedly fled the country soon after committing the crime. It is believed he transported her body 145 kilometres from Northamptonshire to Ilford before abandoning the vehicle.

“Our inquiries suggest that Harshita was killed in Northamptonshire by her husband, Pankaj Lamba,” said Northampton Police.

“We are investigating multiple leads, including property searches, CCTV footage, and automatic number plate recognition,” said the police.

Manhunt underway

Harshita’s family grew alarmed when she stopped answering calls after November 10, the night she told them she was preparing dinner and awaiting Pankaj’s return. When her phone remained off for two days, her family contacted Northamptonshire Police.

Officers found her home empty, triggering a missing person investigation. By November 14, her body had been identified, and now an international manhunt for Pankaj is underway.

The investigation uncovered a harrowing history of domestic violence. In September, Harshita had obtained a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) against Pankaj after repeated abuse. Despite legal intervention, she returned to their home, trying to salvage the marriage. Neighbours later recalled hearing arguments, with one describing Harshita as sounding terrified shortly before her disappearance.

Ambitions and hopes killed

Harshita’s grieving family in Delhi spoke of her ambitions to become a teacher. Her father, Satbir Brella, expressed anguish, pleading for justice and the return of his daughter’s body. Her sister, Sonia, described her as a vibrant, determined woman whose life was stifled by an abusive marriage.

Police have released CCTV images of the vehicle used to transport Harshita’s body and are appealing to the public for information regarding Pankaj’s whereabouts.

The case continues to shock communities, raising urgent questions about domestic abuse and protection measures for victims.