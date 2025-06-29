Indian woman disappears in US days after arriving for arranged marriage

A 24-year-old Indian woman has gone missing just days after arriving in the US for an arranged marriage, New Jersey authorities have reported.

She was last seen shortly after she arrived from India in New Jersey on June 20. After launching a probe and reviewing nearby surveillance footage, local police found that the woman, identified as Simran Simran, was seen checking her phone and looking around, apparently waiting for someone before she went missing on Wednesday, the New York Post reported. Officers said she did not appear to be in distress in the video.

No relatives in US

Police confirmed that Simran was reported missing on Wednesday, just five days after she arrived in the US. Officials investigating her disappearance stated that initial findings indicated she had travelled to the country for an arranged marriage.

Investigators said that Simran may not have come to the US for marriage and might have only wanted to travel for free in the country, the NY Post further reported.



According to police, Simran has no known relatives in the United States and does not speak English. Her only phone is an international device that operates exclusively via Wi-Fi. Authorities have been unable to establish contact with any of her family members in India so far.

“At this time there are no known family members in India to contact to obtain information on her possible whereabouts,” Lindenwold police said on Thursday, as per Patch News.

Simran is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds (68 kg), with a small scar on the left side of her forehead. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a white T-shirt, black flip-flops, and small diamond-studded earrings.