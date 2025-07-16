Indian woman detained in US for shoplifting at Target; video goes viral

An Indian woman visiting the United States has been detained for allegedly shoplifting from a Target store. A police bodycam video of the incident has since gone viral.

After spending over seven hours inside the store in Illinois, her behaviour aroused suspicion among staff, who then alerted the authorities.

Officials alleged that she is suspected of stealing merchandise worth approximately $1,300 (around Rs 1.11 lakh) from the retail chain.

Also Read: Indian woman disappears in US days after arriving for arranged marriage

Viral video

The moment was captured and shared by a YouTube channel called Body Cam Edition, which uploads unedited footage of police activity in the US.

The now-viral video shows a Target employee accusing the woman of spending several hours in the store and attempting to leave with a trolley full of items without paying.

According to the YouTube channel, the incident is said to have occurred on May 1.

Indian woman detained

"We saw this woman roaming around the store for the last seven hours. She was picking up items, checking her phone, moving between aisles, and eventually tried to walk out the west gate without paying,” the staff member is heard saying in the video.

The footage shows the woman apologising and pleading with officers to let her pay for the items she allegedly attempted to take.

However, the officers insisted that it was too late. “We’re way, way, way past that. You committed a felony,” one of them reportedly said.

Also Read: UAE: Indian woman lawyer helps over 2,000 stranded Indians return home

Felony charges

When asked for identification, the woman allegedly responded that she does not reside in the United States and that her family is based in India. She later presented an Indian ID, which, according to police, did not match the name she initially provided.

"I’m really sorry to bother you, if it is. I’m not from this country. I’m not going to stay here. I don’t want to get into any trouble. I haven’t done anything yet,” she is heard pleading in the video.

The US officer interrogating her reportedly replied, “Are you allowed to steal things in India? I don’t know why you keep repeating the same things. It doesn’t work like this.”

After reviewing the bill, officers handcuffed her and took her to the police station for further paperwork. According to the video, she is facing felony theft charges.

Also Read: Indian woman wins over USD 3 mn in UAE raffle, says would use it for charity

Wider repercussions

The footage has sparked widespread discussion online, with some users questioning the woman’s intent, while others raised concerns over the cultural context and implications.

Target has not released an official statement on the matter, and further updates from law enforcement are awaited.

It is important to note that shoplifting charges can carry serious consequences for immigration status, including affecting H-1B visa renewals, green card applications, and in some cases, resulting in deportation.