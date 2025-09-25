Sunjay Kapur assets case: Karisma's children say 'money wiped out from bank account'

The family feud over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s purported Rs 30,000-crore estate continued on Thursday (September 25), with the Delhi High Court questioning his wife Priya Sachdev Kapur’s insistence on a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before revealing her late husband’s personal assets.

Court questions disclosure in sealed cover

"How much can go in a sealed cover? There is a limit to court proceedings. How do I pass this order? Show me the judgment that says you can seek confidentiality," Justice Jyoti Singh asked Priya.

The court’s observations came after Priya sought directions requiring Sunjay’s children from his second wife, actor Karisma Kapoor, and his mother Rani Kapur to sign an NDA, citing “cybersecurity” and privacy concerns.

Earlier, on September 12, the High Court directed Priya to disclose all movable and immovable assets owned by her late husband as of June 12, the day he passed away.

Cybersecurity concerns cited

Priya told the court she was “not shying away” from disclosing the details but maintained that sensitive financial information could cause irreparable harm if leaked.

“Everything is being leaked in the media. It is embarrassing how they are holding press conferences outside the court after hearings,” she said, adding that bank details should not be publicly accessible due to cybersecurity risks.

Counsel for Karisma’s children opposed Priya’s NDA proposal, arguing that such an agreement would prevent them from properly questioning the will’s validity.

'Money wiped out from account'

The children alleged that the money had already been wiped out from the bank account listed in Sunjay’s purported will.

The Bench then directed Priya to submit the will. “How will you file written replies and argue cases if everything is in sealed cover? Tomorrow, when you attach the will to a statement, how will they respond?” the court remarked. The matter was adjourned to Friday (September 26) after Priya sought more time.

Sunjay collapsed during a polo match in England and passed away on June 12. In their petition, Karisma’s children have challenged the will produced by Priya Kapur, alleging that it is “forged and fabricated" and was drafted to exclude them from their rightful share.

Meanwhile, Rani Kapur, Sunjay’s mother, has also moved the court seeking details of the will. She had earlier claimed she lost assets worth over Rs 10,000 crore and had been “left without a roof.”