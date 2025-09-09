Actor Karisma Kapoor's children move Delhi HC for share in Sunjay's property

The dispute over late Delhi businessman Sunjay Kapur's will has intensified as Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's two children on Tuesday (September 9) moved the Delhi High Court seeking a share in their father's property as well.

The plaint, which is likely to come up for hearing on September 10, challenges Kapur's will.

The plaint claims neither Kapur mentioned about the will nor did their stepmother, Priya Kapur, or any other person, ever mentioned about its existence.

It alleges the conduct of Priya demonstrates, "without a doubt, that the alleged will has been fabricated" by her.

(With agency inputs)