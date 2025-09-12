'Don't shout at me': Lawyers clash in Delhi HC at Sunjay Kapur estate case hearing

The Delhi High Court witnessed a heated confrontation between lawyers during a hearing related to the inheritance dispute over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore estate.

The fiery verbal exchange took place between the counsel representing Karisma Kapoor's children, and the advocate appearing on behalf of Priya Sachdev Kapur.

Lawyers clash in Delhi HC

The verbal clash took place between senior advocates Rajiv Nayar, representing Sunjay Kapur’s widow Priya Sachdev Kapur, and Mahesh Jethmalani, who appeared on behalf of Karisma Kapoor’s children.

Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur’s second wife, has two children, Samaira and Kiaan, who have moved court seeking a share in their father’s estate. They allege that Priya Sachdev withheld key documents and details regarding his will.

The heated argument between the advocates took place on Wednesday (September 10), the day the High Court directed Priya Kapur to furnish a comprehensive list of all movable and immovable assets owned by Sunjay Kapur as of June 12, the day he passed away.

Clash over courtroom decorum

Justice Jyoti Singh was presiding over the hearing when tempers flared between the two lawyers.

A video shared by Bar and Bench captured the verbal spat, with Nayar objecting to Jethmalani’s interruptions, saying, “Please don’t interrupt me. I am not used to your interruptions.”

To this, Jethmalani retorted, “You should get a taste of your own medicine and don’t shout at me. You interrupted me. Do not shout at me, have some courtesy.”

He added, “If you shout, you’ll get paid back in coin. I am not a pushover.”

Dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s estate

The lawsuit filed by Karisma Kapoor’s children seeks partition of assets, rendition of accounts, and a permanent injunction over their late father’s estate.

They claim Priya initially told them and their mother that no will existed and that all assets were under the RK Family Trust. However, weeks later, a will dated March 21, 2025, “mysteriously emerged.”

In response, Priya Sachdev informed the court that the children had already received assets worth Rs 1,900 crore from the family trust before filing the case.

The high court asked Priya Kapur to furnish a list of all assets owned by Sunjay Kapur till the day he died. The next hearing in the matter is on October 9.