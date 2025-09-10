After Sunjay Kapur’s kids, mother Rani challenges son’s will in Delhi HC

As the Sona Comstar property dispute intensifies, Rani Kapur, mother of Sunjay Kapur, has challenged the validity of his will in Delhi High Court after his children from actor Karisma Kapoor moved court seeking their share of their late father's property.

Rani's lawyers on Wednesday (September 10) argued before Delhi High Court that no details of Sona Comstar assets that have been sold have been shared with her.

Details of asset sales missing

During the hearing in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday (September 10), the counsel for Rani Kapur submitted that the 80-year-old has not received any documents concerning her late son’s will.

"There is something deeply unholy. Assets worth Rs 10,000 crore should have been mine," her lawyer said, adding that despite sending 15 emails regarding the will, not a single reply was received.

Senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, appearing for Rani, further alleged that shares worth Rs 500 crore were sold to a Singapore-based entity without disclosing any records. He added that no information has been provided in the will regarding the assets of Sona Comstar, which have been sold.

"What is also important is that there are also assets of Sona Comstar which have been sold. We don't know who sold it. Shares worth Rs 500 crore were sold to a Singapore entity. None of the documents were shared with me," the lawyer was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

Will validity contested

Taking note of the submissions, the Delhi HC directed all parties to disclose the status of assets as of June 12, the date of Sunjay Kapur’s death.

The hearing pertained to a plea filed by Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapur, against their father’s third wife, Priya Kapur (née Sachdev).

On Tuesday (September 9), Sunjay Kapur’s children approached the Delhi High Court alleging they were unlawfully excluded from his will, claiming that his third wife, Priya, manipulated it to secure ownership of all his assets.

The lawsuit named Priya Kapur, her minor son, Rani, and the purported executor of the will, Shradha Suri Marwah, as the defendants, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Sunjay's sister alleges conspiracy

Priya Sachdev’s counsel, referring to Karisma’s divorce proceedings with Sunjay, urged the court for sympathy.

"There were litigations after litigations, ending in a bitter divorce before the Supreme Court. I (Priya) am a widow with a six-year-old child. I am his last wife. Karisma was absent for 15 years. It’s not as if we have been left on the streets," the lawyer argued.

Meanwhile, Sunjay Kapur’s sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, also raised concerns about her brother’s sudden death.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "My mother only asked a simple question. We have gone through a loss of a family member. For us, it was a son and a brother. When was his last medical test done? Did they check his heart? He was fit. My mum asks me every day, how did this happen? Who will give her answers?"