SpiceJet passenger alleges assault by Air India Express pilot at Delhi airport

A SpiceJet passenger has alleged that he was assaulted by an Air India Express pilot after objecting to the latter cutting the boarding queue during a dispute at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport’s Terminal 1.

Air India Express has acknowledged the incident, saying the employee concerned has been removed from duty pending an inquiry.

Check-in dispute sparks chaos

The passenger, Ankit Dewan, shared photographs on X showing blood on his face. He said his seven-year-old daughter witnessed the alleged assault and remains traumatised by the incident.

Dewan said he and his family, including his four-month-old daughter, were directed to use the staff security check-in line as they were travelling with a baby in a stroller. He alleged that several staff members then began cutting the queue ahead of him.

When he objected, Dewan claimed that the pilot, Captain Virender Sejwal, who was also using the same entry point, questioned his literacy and asked whether he could read the signage indicating that the entry was meant for staff.

"The staff was cutting the queue ahead of me. On calling them out, Capt. Virender, who himself was doing the same thing, asked me if I was anpadh (uneducated), and couldn't read the signs that said this entry was for staff," Dewan said, adding that a verbal exchange followed.

Altercation turns physical

The disagreement soon escalated, Dewan alleged, with the pilot physically assaulting him, leaving him injured and bleeding.

"Not able to exercise restraint, the AIX [Air India Express] pilot proceeded to physically assault me, leaving me bloody. The blood in the photograph on his shirt is also mine," Dewan said, referring to another post on X in which he identified the pilot.

He further alleged that the incident ruined his family holiday and left his daughter traumatised after witnessing the assault.

Air India pledges disciplinary action

In a statement, Air India Express acknowledged an incident involving one of its employees at Delhi Airport and said it "unequivocally condemns such behaviour".

The airline said the employee was travelling as a passenger on another airline at the time and became involved in an altercation with a fellow passenger.

"The employee concerned has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, pending investigation. Appropriate disciplinary action will be initiated based on the findings of the inquiry," the airline said.

Here is a short video of Capt. Virender Sejwal looking at me lying on the floor, covered in blood, and probably realising the gravity of the situation for the first time.And a few more things that I did not mention in my earlier post:🔸 My wife kept requesting for first aid.… https://t.co/CXlrqchhxC pic.twitter.com/x49XtWvfpE — Ankit Dewan (@ankitdewan) December 20, 2025

"Air India Express upholds the highest standards of conduct and professionalism, and remains committed to ensuring that its employees act responsibly at all times," it added.

"While we refrain from public comments while due process is followed, please be assured this matter has our highest attention. We remain fully committed to provide due cooperation to law enforcement authorities to ensure a fair and thorough process," the statement said.

Coerced undertaking

Dewan also alleged that he was compelled to write a letter stating that he would not pursue the matter further.

"... It was either write that letter, or miss my flight and throw the Rs 1.2-lakh holiday bookings down the drain," he said.

Tagging the Delhi Police’s official handle on X, Dewan asked, "Why can't I file a complaint after coming back? Must I sacrifice my money too, to seek justice? Will the CCTV footage disappear in the next two days till I make it back to Delhi?"

Delhi Police said that "no such matter" had been reported to them by either the passenger or the airline.

"The matter has come to the knowledge of the police through a social media post. Whenever a written complaint is received by the victim in this regard, appropriate legal action will be taken," the police said.