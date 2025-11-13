Air India 171 crash: A father's plea for his dead son

When India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its unsigned, undated preliminary report on the Air India 171 crash, it carried just one chilling line from the cockpit:

In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cutoff. The other pilot responded that he did not do so.

That single, context-free sentence became the noose around Captain Sumeet Sabharwal’s neck, after a crash that resulted in more than 260 dead. His father Pushkaraj Sabharwal, 88-years-old and himself a former DGCA official, calls it what it is: “narrative framing to blame the dead pilots.”

In a writ petition before the Supreme Court of India, the grieving parent accuses the AAIB of violating international law, suppressing key evidence, and shielding Boeing and General Electric from scrutiny.

His plea — which asks for examination of the technical reasons behind the crash — will be heard along with another Public Interest Litigation, filed by Captain Amit Singh in the Supreme Court and a petition filed by the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) on November 13.

'Release whole CVR or none of it'

The petition’s central charge is that AAIB weaponised selective disclosure admitting that, “the recovered audio was two hours in length and captured the event. Initial analysis of the recorded audio and flight data has been done.”'

“The above paraphrased conversation does not reveal which pilot queried and which pilot responded,” Pushkaraj Sabharwal noted in his petition; whether it was Capt Sumeet or First Officer Cliver Kunders. Capt Sumeet's father says the AAIB should have published the full transcript or withheld it entirely.

He slammed the AAIB for lifting and paraphrasing one line, without naming which pilot spoke or at what time stamp the exchange occurred.

“This insinuation is nothing but narrative framing… hiding more than it actually reveals," said the petition.

"Imagine, this person whom we admired and held in such high regard in the community was suddenly being trashed. All kinds of absurdities were getting printed and aired. He's mentored so many young pilots; always came first in class— unbeatable in his technical knowledge; scoring a 100 per cent in tests. Quiet, understated, the perfect gentleman," said his batchmate Capt Rajneesh Sharma.

The Federation of Pilots president CS Randhawa also expressed concerns on the public discourse in the aftermath of the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad.

“The report released does not have comprehensive data. There has also been selective release of cockpit voice recordings; and even these have been paraphrased. This approach is neither objective nor complete,” FIP president Randhawa told The Federal.

Pilot error narrative

Pilots said they were unhappy that western media from the likes of Reuters to BBC were quick to jump on the "pilot error bandwagon."

Capt Sumeet's father Pushkaraj also cited the Wall Street Journal report titled, "New Details in Air India Crash Probe Shift Focus to Senior Pilot." The captain's father asked how the newspaper managed to have sources who could tell them the contents of the conversation — information that is as on date unavailable to the Indian public.

The July 17,2025 WSJ article, quoted sources to claim: “A black box cockpit recording of the two pilots suggests that Captain Sumeet Sabharwal was responsible for moving the fuel switches to the “cutoff” position seconds after the London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner lifted off the runway in..."

The Federal has heard a similar allegation from a former National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) official and long term crash investigator.

He told The Federal on August 21 that he had personally heard the cockpit recordings along with a select group of others. "I'm sorry you are barking up the wrong tree. I can say for a fact that there was absolutely nothing wrong with the plane. I've heard the recordings; and it's clearly the pilot. And I could hear the First Officer panicking,” he said.

The investigator, however, when pressed could not give more information on ambient sound in the cockpit; ATC calls, engine spooling down or RAT deployment.

Capt Sumeet's father being a former DGCA official himself, said he understands that there can be "systemic shortfalls." But still "by law, under Rule 17(1) of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules 2017, cockpit recordings may not be disclosed for any purpose other than investigation — unless the government expressly determines that the benefits of disclosure outweigh the harm, he says.

Conflict of interests

The petition named a deeper rot: the presence of Boeing and General Electric personnel as part of the investigation itself.

The AAIB report stated that “the NTSB, USA appointed an accredited representative and technical advisers from Boeing, GE and the FAA to assist in this investigation.”

Calling that a textbook conflict of interest, Sabharwal said in the petition: “While the NTSB may join as the accredited representative, the presence of technical advisers from Boeing and GE is a clear case of conflict of commercial interests.”

The same companies whose equipment is under suspicion, he argued, were sitting at the AAIB’s table helping shape the evidence.

No pilot on board probe team

Sabharwal listed every member of the AAIB’s investigative panel — all air-safety officers from the DGCA, not one a pilot, aeronautical engineer, or aircraft-maintenance engineer.