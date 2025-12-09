Indigo pilot’s emotional apology wins hearts amid nationwide flight chaos

Amid the nationwide Indigo flight cancellations and delays, a pilot’s emotional apology has drawn widespread appreciation and highlighted the need for greater kindness towards airline staff.

Indigo pilot's humble gesture

Captain Pradeep Krishnan’s heartfelt message, delivered while the airline was grappling with significant disruptions, resonated deeply with social media users and earned him praise online.

In a video posted on Instagram, the Captain is seen standing at the front of the aircraft, addressing passengers directly in Tamil.

In the clip, he says, “We are sorry for the inconvenience caused, and we will keep you all updated whenever we can. Thank you.”

His sincerity was immediately recognised, prompting a warm applause from passengers, a moment that moved many viewers.

Shares heartfelt apology

Sharing the video on Instagram, he added a reflective caption, “I am sorry. I completely understand how difficult it is when a delayed flight causes you to miss something important. I promise you, we’re not on strike. As pilots, we’re doing our best, and we want to go home too.”

He also acknowledged the challenges of the past few days, expressing sympathy for travellers who had been “stuck or stranded,” and adding, “I know it’s not easy.”

The pilot noted that his own flight into Coimbatore had been delayed and that he, too, had seen the viral videos of frustrated passengers.

Despite the tense atmosphere at airports, he praised his passengers for their patience, writing, “The passengers flying into Coimbatore were so patient and supportive.”

Social media reacts

He concluded his message on a compassionate note, urging travellers to treat IndiGo staff with kindness, “Please be kind to our ground staff. They are trying their best to get you home.”

The video has since gone viral, with many commending the pilot for his humility and emotional clarity during a period of enormous pressure for the aviation sector.

One user commented, “Glad you were there on that flight. Thank you for your support.”

Another added, “No one wishes for such difficult times. Hope things settle soon for flights, staff, and passengers alike.”