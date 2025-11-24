Bengaluru rape case: Pilot booked for assaulting crew member

A 60-year-old pilot of a private aviation farm has been booked for allegedly raping a crew member at a hotel in Bengaluru.

Incident on November 18

Police said that even though the incident took place in Bengaluru on November 18, she complained to Begumpet Police Station in the city, after which a 'Zero FIR' (an FIR registered irrespective of place of crime) was registered under relevant sections of BNS.

"After returning to Hyderabad, the crew member reported the incident here, and we registered a case, and it was transferred to Halasuru police station in Bengaluru. They are investigating the case," a police official at Begumpet Police Station said as quoted by PTI.

Accused used pretext of smoking

According to media reports, the accused Rohit Saran checked into the hotel with his colleague and the survivor on a chartered plane from Begumpet in Hyderabad and Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh.

They were scheduled to return to Puttaparthi on November 19 and came to the hotel for rest. The survivor, police said, has stated in her complaint that the accused took her near his hotel room on the pretext of having a smoke and then dragged her inside his room and raped her.

Case transferred to Bengaluru police

After returning to Begumpet on November 20, the survivor informed the management of the aviation firm and lodged a zero First Information Report (FIR) at Begumpet police station.

The FIR has been lodged under Section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (offence of rape).

Hyderabad police registered a case under relevant BNS sections after receiving the complaint and began transferring it to Bengaluru, since the incident fell under the jurisdiction of Halasuru Police Station. Bengaluru authorities have now assumed control of the investigation.

A comparable incident surfaced in July 2025, involving a London-based airline employee who was detained at Mumbai airport just before boarding a flight to Hong Kong. He was accused of raping a 23-year-old air hostess after allegedly pressuring her to consume large amounts of alcohol and taking her to his Mira Road residence.

(With agency inputs)