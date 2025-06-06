Three pieces of evidence linking Pak to Pahalgam attack, Tharoor tells columnist-son in US

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is in the United States as the head of an all-party delegation that is visiting several countries, was asked a question on Thursday (June 5) about evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pahalgam attack by his son Ishaan, a foreign affairs columnist with the Washington Post.

During a press conference at the Council of Foreign Relations in New York, Ishaan Tharoor asked his father whether any country had asked the delegation led by him for evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack that took 26 lives.

‘This shouldn’t be allowed’

The elder Tharoor, on being asked the question by his son, first quipped with a big smile, “That shouldn’t be allowed. This is my son.”

The Congress MP assured the journalists that he hadn’t planted the question, and said “this guy does this to his dad”.

He then told Ishaan that he was very glad he had raised the question.

“Very simply, no one had any doubt and we were not asked for evidence. But the media have asked in two or three places. Let me say very clearly that India would not have done this without convincing evidence,” said Shashi Tharoor.