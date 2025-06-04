Pak bid to derail Indian outreach with religion card flops in Malaysia: Reports

Pakistan reportedly attempted to derail the Indian delegation's visit to Malaysia by urging the Malaysian government to cancel all Operation Sindoor outreach programmes, citing the "Kashmir matter in the UN".

According to several media reports, the Pakistani embassy told Malaysian government officials, “We are an Islamic country, you are an Islamic country... don’t listen to the Indian delegation.”

This move, aimed at cancelling all 10 programmes by the Sanjay Jha-led delegation, fell flat as the Malaysian government reportedly gave a nod to organise all the proposed programmes.

Malaysia's snub

Despite Islamabad’s protest, the Malaysian government reportedly snubbed Pakistan and approved all 10 programmes of the Indian delegation led by JDU MP Sanjay Jha.

The delegation also included parliamentarians from across India’s political spectrum—BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah and Hemang Joshi, TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee, CPM’s John Brittas, Congress’s Salman Khurshid and former diplomat Mohan Kumar.

Malaysia became the final stop on their multi-nation tour, which included South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Indonesia. The delegation landed in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (May 31).

It was one of the seven delegations that travelled abroad to expose Pakistan's role in terror attacks on Indian soil and articulate the Indian position after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 27 innocents and Operation Sindoor, India's counterstrike.

Jha, who was leading the delegation, said they met Malaysian President Tan Sri Dato Sri SA Vigneswaran and Deputy President YB Datuk Seri M Saravanan and conveyed India’s zero-tolerance stance against terrorism.

Outreach mission

The Indian delegation briefed Malaysian leaders on Operation Sindoor and conveyed India's “new normal” — a firm and decisive response to any act of terror on Indian soil.

During a meeting with Malaysia’s People’s Justice Party (PKR), led by YB Sim Tze Tzin, Indian representatives emphasised the country's "resolute approach" under Operation Sindoor, while reiterating its zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

After returning from the five-nation tour today, Jha told news agency PTI that all countries "expressed their condolences for the victims of the Pahalgam incident" and appreciated "India's precision strike on the terrorist infrastructure."

Strong global message

Jha noted that four or five key points emerged from the visit. He stressed that the all-party delegations sent by the government delivered a strong message that the entire country stands united against terrorism.

Jha emphasised that the delegations reiterated that India responded with restraint and precision, targeting only terrorist centres and camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The delegation also urged the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to take appropriate action against Pakistan for its continued support to terror networks, reinforcing India’s firm stance on cross-border terrorism.