Spain’s unequivocal support, a thanks to Brazil as all-party teams continue outreach

An all-party parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday (June 2) thanked Brazil for its continued support to India in the fight against terrorism as it met with the Head Adviser to the Brazilian president in Brasilia to brief him on New Delhi's resolute response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

India has tasked seven multi-party delegations to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism and to brief them on India’s strong response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The delegation met Senator Nelsinho Trad, President of the India-Brazil Friendship Front in the Federal Senate, to discuss the menace of cross-border terrorism, including the Pahalgam attack.

"They conveyed India’s bipartisan resolve and thanked Brazil for its support in the global fight against terror," the embassy said in another X post.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

Productive discussions with Egyptian lawmakers

An all-party parliamentary delegation led by NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule on Monday (June 2) held "productive discussions" with Egyptian lawmakers and conveyed India’s firm and principled position against terrorism.

Chairmen of Parliamentary Committees and distinguished members of the Egyptian Senate received the India delegation. The delegation had a fruitful engagement with the distinguished members of Egyptian Senate and House of Representatives.

The delegation met Senator Hossam Al-Khouly of Mostaqbal Watan Party, MP Hazem Omar, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, including Chairmen and members of other Parliamentary Committees, the Embassy of India in Egypt said in a post on X.

"The Senate reaffirmed solidarity with India and reiterated the importance attached to the close Strategic Partnership," it said.

The delegation also held "productive discussions with the distinguished members of Egyptian House of Representatives. Met MP Karim Darwish, Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee, and other distinguished members," it added.

The delegation paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Al-Horreya park, Zamalek.

It also engaged in a wide-ranging discussion with the Egyptian Council of Foreign Affairs.

"Egyptian Council of Foreign Affairs, premier think-tank, chaired by former Foreign Minister H.E.Mohamed El-Orabi, received the high-level multi-party delegation. A substantive conversation took place on our shared concerns against terrorism and on the need for promoting zero tolerance to terrorism," the Indian mission said in a post on X.

The delegation had "insightful discussions" with key interlocutors in Egypt, including former ministers, distinguished authors and thought leaders. They are also scheduled to meet with Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Secretary General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Spain extends unequivocal support

Spain on Monday extended its "unequivocal support" for India's efforts to combat terrorism as an all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi met with Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares in Madrid to convey New Delhi's strong message of zero tolerance for the menace.

The delegation arrived in Madrid on Saturday (May 31) for a three-day visit in the final leg of its five-nation tour. The delegation called on foreign minister Albares "to apprise him of India’s position and to discuss India’s efforts at combatting terrorism," the Indian Embassy in Madrid posted on X.

"H.E. Mr. @jmalbares conveyed his understanding and the unequivocal support of Spain for India’s efforts to combat terrorism, and reaffirmed the importance of global peace. He emphasised that terrorism will never prevail and that Spain stood with India on this issue," it said.

The parliamentary delegation met with intellectuals, academicians, think tanks and civil society representatives at a discussion hosted by Spain India Council Foundation or Fundacion Consejo Espana India.

"During the meeting, they reiterated India’s firm stance against terrorism and its unwavering commitment to global peace. Members of the foundation expressed staunch support for India’s efforts and discussed strategies to combat terrorism," the embassy said in another X post.

Earlier the delegation reiterated India's resolve for a "safer and more compassionate world" during a meeting with an organisation of terror victims in Spain, as it shared New Delhi's experience in confronting cross-border threats.

"Hosted by Asociación de Víctimas del Terrorismo, an organisation that stands with over 4,800 victims of terror, the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation held a heartfelt exchange on the pain and resilience born from terrorism," the Indian embassy in Spain said in a post on X.

"The delegation shared India’s experience in confronting cross-border threats, reaffirming a shared resolve to build a safer, more compassionate world," it added.

In a post on X, Kanimozhi said, "As part of the all-party parliamentary delegation’s engagements in Spain yesterday, I was delighted to meet the Tamil community, who were filled with warmth and love. It was wonderful to connect with so many Indians living far from home."

UK with India in efforts to combat terrorism

In London, the delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad met Indo-Pacific Minister Catherine West who told them that the UK is with India in its efforts to combat terrorism.

During their meeting, the delegation "reiterated India's resolve to combat terrorism on its own. They also emphasised that terror remains a threat to all nations, and therefore the world needs to eradicate this scourge in the interests of all humanity,” the High Commission of India in London said in a social media statement.

Catherine West reiterated the UK’s condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attacks and hailed India’s contributions to stability in the Indo-Pacific.

"She said that the UK is with India in its efforts; as a nation that has suffered from terror attacks itself, the UK believes that those who commit acts of terror must be brought to justice. All countries must work towards this end,” the statement added.

The closed-door meeting followed the delegation's in-depth dialogues with representatives from some of the leading UK-based think tanks at India House in London.

"We conveyed our concern as to why we are here. We also said we are capable of handling Pakistan, which we have handled. We believe in peace and amity, but we also have to take action to save the livelihood of our people against terror. But the world has to understand this cancer of terrorism,” Prasad told PTI following the discussions.

Algeria and India to work together

In Algeria, the delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda on Monday concluded its four-nation (Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Algeria) visit and successfully conveyed India’s message of ‘zero tolerance’ for terrorism, said former diplomat Harsh V Shringla, who is also a member of the delegation.

"A politically, linguistically and spiritually diverse group that spoke in one voice in the best spirit of ‘India First’!" Shringla said in a post on X.