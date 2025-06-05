Anyone who sees working for country as anti-party activity needs to question themselves: Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said that anyone who thinks working in the national interest is anti-party activity needs to question themselves instead.

Tharoor is heading an all-party parliamentary delegation to the US to communicate India’s stance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

“Frankly, when one is doing the nation's service, I don't think one needs to worry too much about these things,” Tharoor said in an interview on Wednesday (June 4).

Handling criticism

Tharoor addressed questions about some Congress members criticizing his statements during the trip. He said, “Anyone who sees working for the country as anti-party activity really needs to question themselves rather than us.”

He added that rather than focusing on party politics or individual comments, the delegation is working to convey a more comprehensive, united message. “When the time comes, we will deal with internal matters,” he said.

Cross-party delegation

In keeping with India's diversity, the delegation consists of representatives from seven states, three religions, and five political parties. Tharoor called it “an incredible cross-section” and said, “We have come up with a united message. Political differences stop at the border; once you cross it, you are Indian first.”

In addition to India's former US ambassador Taranjit Sandhu, the group consists of MPs Sarfaraz Ahmad, Ganti Harish Madhur Balayogi, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Milind Deora, and Tejasvi Surya.

Denies party switch

In response to rumours on social media that he might quit the Congress or join the BJP, Tharoor stated that he is an elected MP with four years left in his term and that he doesn't understand why such questions arise.

India-US relations and Pakistan

Tharoor was also questioned on US President Donald Trump's frequent claims of mediating India-Pakistan tensions. "We respect the American presidency, but we don't know exactly what was said between the US and Pakistan," he responded. "From day one, we said if Pakistan attacks, we will respond even harder," He added, asserting that India didn't need anyone to convince it to halt its military actions.

Tharoor added that what Washington may have told Pakistan remains unknown to India and himself. “I’m not Pakistani or American, so I can’t say,” he responded.

(With inputs from agencies)