Congress distances itself from Pitroda's remarks on China, BJP attacks Oppn

The Congress on Monday (February 17) distanced itself from its leader Sam Pitroda's remarks on China, saying they are not the views of the party and that China remains India's foremost external security and economic challenge.

Pitroda, chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, was reported to have said that he does not understand the threat India faces from China, claiming that it is often blown out of proportion.

"The views reportedly expressed by Mr Sam Pitroda on China are most definitely NOT the views of the Indian National Congress," AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

China is India’s foremost challenge: Congress

"China remains our foremost foreign policy, external security, as well as economic challenge. The INC has repeatedly raised questions on the Modi Govt's approach to China, including the PM's public clean chit to it on June 19, 2020. Our most recent statement on China was on 28th January, 2025," he said.

"It is also extremely regrettable that Parliament is being denied an opportunity to discuss the situation and express a collective resolve to meet these challenges effectively," Ramesh said.

Normalisation of ties with China questioned

In his statement on January 28, Ramesh had said the Congress notes the announcement by the Modi government of normalisation of ties with China at a time when there are still many unanswered questions about the disengagement agreement of October 21, 2024.

The statement had come after New Delhi and Beijing agreed to restore commercial and cultural ties including direct flights between the two capitals, resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, liberalised visa regime, and other measures following the recent Beijing visit of the foreign secretary.

"The Modi government has not yet satisfactorily explained to the country why this is the right time to normalise relations with China.

"Ever since the Chinese occupied 2,000 sq km of territory in eastern Ladakh that had been accessed by Indian patrols until May 2020, the people and the Armed Forces of the country have held that the Government of India must insist on a restoration of the status quo ante as it stood prior to that," Ramesh had said in his statement, while posing a set of questions to the government.

BJP attacks Congress

The BJP on Monday cited Indian Overseas Congress leader Sam Pitroda's reported comments negating the Chinese threat to India to target the opposition party, claiming that his remarks are in line with its leaders' statements in support of China.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi sought to draw a link between US-based Pitroda's remarks, US-based groups funding for "voter turnout" in India, and the ruling party's charges against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for his alleged links to Pakistan.

"All these things make clear the agenda of harming India. The 'mohabbat ki dukan' of the Congress is for anti-national forces, be it George Soros or China," said Trivedi.

“The opposition party has nothing but a hateful agenda for India by pitting people against each other in the name of region, caste, and language,” he alleged.

Pitroda, he said, has openly acknowledged the Congress agreement with China's ruling party.

The Congress leader, whose comments have been frequent fodder for the BJP's attacks on the opposition party, is reported to have said that he does not understand the threat India faces from China, claiming that it is often blown out of proportion.

Trivedi claimed that Pitroda's comments should not be seen in isolation as he recalled Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's positive words in the past for China's growth story and the manner in which it tackled issues like unemployment.

“What Pitroda has said is a severe blow to India's prestige, diplomacy and sovereignty,” he said, accusing the veteran Congress functionary of speaking as if it is India which is the aggressor in the conflict with China.

Another BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha said, "Those who ceded away 40,000 square km of our land to China, still see no threat from the Dragon.. no wonder Rahul Gandhi is in awe of China."

Pitroda's comments, Trivedi said, are an insult to the Indian military and the sacrifices made by its personnel, invoking the Galwan clash in which 20 Indian Army personnel laid down their lives while an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers died too.

He said India wants good relations with every country, adding it will be, however, done by maintaining its prestige and security.

‘Congress has to clarify’

Asserting that there is no ground left for the Congress to defend itself, he, however, demanded that the opposition party must come out with a clarification.

He also played down the then-chief election commissioner SY Quraishi's rejection of the report that a US agency funding was used for raising voter turnout in India when he headed the poll body.

The clearance was given by the then Congress-led UPA government and so it is for its senior functionaries to come out with a clarification, he added.

This episode showed as to how forces within India joined hands with the powers working against the country to influence its electoral system, he said, adding that the Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening allegedly linked to billionaire investor Soros played an important role behind the scene.

The ruling BJP has often accused Soros of funding and organising programmes against the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and has claimed of his links with the Congress.

Trivedi noted that the Russian government had spoken of foreign interference in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While the issue will be dealt with appropriately and a constitutional body like the Election Commission will take measures it deems fit, the opposition parties have to answer the moral and political questions involving the matter, he added.

(With agency inputs)