The Federal
x

Sam Pitroda interview: ‘Modi should be more humble, take Gandhian approach’

28 Jun 2024 4:20 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-28 16:20:47  )Neelu Vyas

In an exclusive in the Federal, Sam Pitroda, says he never meant ill, and his statements were misunderstood.


Similar Posts

X
sidekick