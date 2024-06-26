Sam Pitroda reappointed as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

Sam Pitroda was on Wednesday (June 26) reinstated as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, the party's General Secretary K C Venugopal said.

Pitroda had stepped down from the post during the Lok Sabha poll campaign after his comments on inheritance tax and later on south Indians looking "like Africans" triggered a political storm.

"Congress President (Mallikarjun Kharge) has reappointed Sam Pitroda as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress with immediate effect," Venugopal said in a press release.