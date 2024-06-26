Sam Pitroda reappointed as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress
Pitroda had stepped down from the post during the Lok Sabha poll campaign after his comments on inheritance tax and later on south Indians looking "like Africans" triggered a political storm
Sam Pitroda was on Wednesday (June 26) reinstated as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, the party's General Secretary K C Venugopal said.
"Congress President (Mallikarjun Kharge) has reappointed Sam Pitroda as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress with immediate effect," Venugopal said in a press release.
