Congress distances itself as BJP targets it over Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remark

At a time when the BJP has accused the Congress of fostering plans to re-distribute public wealth if it comes to power, Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s comments on inheritance tax, and claim that his party would frame a policy for better distribution of wealth, has put the Grand Old Party on the back foot.



While Pitroda’s comments have given enough fodder to the BJP to sharpen its attack at the Congress, the latter has distanced itself from the leader’s statements.

In an interview with news agency ANI published on Wednesday (April 24), Pitroda discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attacks on the Congress manifesto and allegation that the party intends to redistribute wealth of the public.

The Congress in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls talks about conducting a nationwide socio-economic and caste census to ascertain the representation of SC, ST and OBCs and create a policy framework for their adequate representation in the country’s administrative set up. The manifesto, however doesn’t discuss “re-distribution” of wealth.

What Pitroda said?

Pitroda stressed that the Congress was always concerned about people at the bottom of the economic pyramid and worked for the betterment of all disadvantaged sections including Muslims.

“Billionaires don't need our help. It is the poor people who need our help. Inequality has substantially increased in the last 10 years," Pitroda told ANI

“This doesn't mean that you are going to take your wealth and give it to somebody. This means to create new policies so that the concentration of wealth can be prevented. It's like a Monopoly Act," he added.

Inheritance tax example

Citing the example of United States where an inheritance tax is imposed on individuals with more than US$ 100 million worth of wealth after they die after which 55 per cent of the wealth is taken the government, he said, “That's an interesting law. It says you in your generation made wealth and you are leaving now, you must leave your wealth for the public, not all of it, half of it, which to me sounds fair."

Pitroda also said that rich Indians don’t pay their workers and home help enough and for their betterment the Congress will put in a policy framework to ensure they get fair wages.

“Congress party would frame a policy through which the wealth distribution would be better. We don't have a minimum wage (in India). If we come up with a minimum wage in the country saying you must pay so much money to the poor, that's the distribution of wealth,” Pitroda said.

Murky twist?

However, as soon as the interview was out, the entire BJP leadership went hammer and tongs after the Congress with Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading the charge.

“Their hidden plans have come out in the open. People should take note. And the Congress must withdraw the mention of survey from its manifesto. Our priority is not the minorities. Our priority is the poor, Dalits, tribals and backward sections,” he was quoted as saying in media reports.

Jumping the bandwagon, BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya accused the Congress of destroying India. “Congress has decided to destroy India. Now, Sam Pitroda advocates 50% inheritance tax for wealth redistribution. This means 50% of whatever we build, with all our hard work and enterprise, will be taken away. 50%, besides all the tax we pay, which too will go up, if the Congress prevails," Malviya wrote on X.

His party colleague, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called Pitroda a “Family Advisor” and went a step further by accusing the Congress of intending to rob people of their hard-earned money. “Family Advisor is spilling the beans – their intention is 'organised loot and legalised plunder' of your hard-earned money," he commented on X, while sharing the video of the interview.

Cong distances itself from Pitroda’s comments

In a bid to douse the fires amid the blistering attacks by the BJP top brass, the Congress downplayed Pitroda’s observations and distanced itself from the position he took.

“Mr Pitroda expresses his opinions freely on issues he feels strongly about. Surely, in a democracy an individual is at liberty to discuss, express, and debate his personal views. This does not mean that Mr. Pitroda's views always reflect the position of the Indian National Congress. Many times they do not,” senior leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X, even as he accused the BJP of sensationising his comments.

“Sensationalising his comments now and tearing them out of context are deliberate and desperate attempts at diverting attention away from Mr. Narendra Modi's malicious and mischievous election campaign; that is anchored ONLY in lies and more lies,” Ramesh added.

His party colleague Pawan Khera also defended Pitroda. Hitting back at Modi for his remarks, Khera suggested that the prime minister has a problem with social justice. “In the past 10 years, the society's deprived section has been left far behind due to Mr Modi's policies," Khera was quoted as saying.

"Seventy per cent wealth of the country is in the hands of just 22 people. So you can understand what the policies in the past 10 years have been. This is why we need social justice. It is important to know what section of the population comprises Dalits, other castes, economically weaker sections. This is why we are giving the 'ginti karo' slogan," he added.

Pitroda’s rebuttal to BJP

Taken aback by the stinging attacks by the saffron brigade, Pitroda came out to defend what he said while asserting that he made the comments as an individual as a matter of debate. “This has nothing to do with policy of any party, including Congress. Who said 55% will be taken away? Who said something like this should be done in India? Why is BJP and media in panic?” he shot back.

Pitroda also slammed Modi for his unwarranted comments. “No Prime Minister would speak like this. Earlier I thought it was an AI-generated video. PM thinks the Indian audience is a fool and can be manipulated. He is not above the law. The manifesto of Congress is very well-drafted. To say that they will steal your gold and Mangalsutra. You are making stories up on your own. I think it is maybe due to fear, panic has been set in after the first phase. India is angry at the PM's comment," he was quoted as saying.

“It is unfortunate that what I said as an individual on inheritance tax in the US is twisted by Godi media to divert attention from what lies PM is spreading about Congress manifesto. PM’s comments Mangal Sutra & gold snatching is simply unreal,” Pitroda wrote on X.

Pitroda is president of the Indian Overseas Congress.