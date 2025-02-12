Ranveer Allahbadia row: Vir Das hits out at 'irrelevant' mainstream media anchors

Comedian and actor Vir Das has hit out at the mainstream media over the unending row over podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s sex-and-parents comment that has sparked outrage.

"We are watching a bunch of irrelevant mainstream media anchors bordering on extinction coming together to take down new media that gets millions more views, longer interviews, and far more impact than their bloated studios and fat salary at 1 per cent of the cost,” Das wrote on his Instagram account on Wednesday (February 12).

“Whether you like the new media or not is irrelevant," he added.

Comedy versus journalism

"That's also what's happening here. And while they debate what good comedy is, please debate what good journalism is, and the news they should be doing, the questions they should be asking, and who they should be asking them to," Das added.

It all began on “India’s Got Latent” show featuring host Samay Raina and guest judges Ranveer, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and Ashish Chanchlani.

The row erupted when Ranveer asked a question to the female contestant: "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

Good comedy

The remark very soon led to widespread condemnation. The issue also figured in Parliament, with a parliamentary panel on IT discussing whether to summon Ranveer.

Das said the audience was always welcome to debate what good comedy is. "A good artist will take their feedback head down, mouth shut, and maybe evolve. Either way, the consequences of your comedy on your career and audience are pretty instant. That's a natural process."

NCW issues summons

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a summons to Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva, Jaspreet and Ashish along with the show's producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra.

An NCW statement condemned the remarks as "vulgar and offensive". It said their case would be heard on February 17.