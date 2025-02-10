As controversy mounts over influencer's remarks, NHRC asks YouTube to remove episode

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) As controversy snowballed over influencer Ranveer Allahbadia allegedly offensive remarks made during an online reality show, a NHRC member on Monday shot a letter to YouTube saying it has "taken cognisance" of the issue and asked to take an "urgent action" and remove that episode from the popular platform.

Priyank Kanoongo, a member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in his letter said the rights panel has received a complaint from wherein it has been alleged that a YouTube show titled 'India's Got Latent', hosted by Samay Raina, contains highly objectionable, inappropriate and obscene remarks against the Indian society.

The letter has been written to YouTube's head of public policy in lndia.

"The complaint highlights concerns regarding the show's propagation of negativity, discriminatory perspectives, religious and cultural intolerance, and disrespectful and obscene ideologies, particularly towards women and children. It is further alleged that, under the guise of freedom of speech, the show disseminates obscene and vulgar content along with misleading messages, thereby fostering a corrupt mindset in society," he wrote in the letter.

The content in question "prima face appears to be in violation" of various legal provisions under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCO) Act, the Information Technology (IT) Act and other applicable laws, it reads.

Furthermore, it is alleged that the show "severely infringes" upon fundamental rights relating to religious freedom and the safety and dignity of women and children, as enshrined in the Constitution of India, the letter said.

A copy of the complaint has been annexed with the letter, it said.

"Additionallv, the Commission has come across certain links indicating that a recent episode of the aforementioned show features YouTubers making vulgar and explicit statements concerning children and women. These statements are not only deeply objectionable but also amount to a serious violation of woman and child rights. The availability of such content on widely accessible platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, poses a grave threat to the safety, dignity, and mental well-being of children including woman," Kanoongo wrote in the letter.

Considering the gravity of the matter, the Commission has "taken cognisance of the issue under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act. 1993", he said.

"In view of the foregoing, you are hereby directed to take urgent action to remove the concerned episode/videos from YouTube. Prior to the removal of such content, you are also required to submit details of the channel and the specific videos to the concerned police authorities where the FIR has been registered, for further necessary action," the letter added.

The Commission has also sought an an action taken report.

On the comedy reality show, popular among today's youth for its edgy bordering on offensive content, Allahbadia asked a question to a contestant on parents and sex, which has been panned by many and led to police complaints.

In an apology video on X on Monday, Allahbadia admitted that his comment was not only inappropriate, but also not funny. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)