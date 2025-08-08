Raksha Bandhan 2025: How rakhi rituals are changing and reshaping gift economy

Rakhi, or Raksha Bandhan, is a special festival in India that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.

Over the years, the way we observe the tradition of Rakhi, which is meant to strengthen this sibling bond, has changed a lot, blending old customs with new ideas.

Significance

The tradition of Raksha Bandhan dates back to the Vedic era, when it was a ritual to worship sages for their dedication to knowledge.

From there it evolved to become a celebratory festival, to keep married women tied to their ancestral homes.

The main ritual involves a sister tying a colorful thread, called a rakhi, around her brother’s wrist. In return, the brother promises to protect her and look after her.

In rural India, once married women moved out of their hometowns, this ritual with their brothers became a way for them to return to their homes every year.

While the practice is still largely prevalent in rural northern India, urban practices around Raksha Bandhan have changed significantly.

Evolution of rakhis

In the old days, rakhi was quite simple. The rakhi was usually handmade with threads and basic materials.

The rakhi festival evolution saw the rise of eco-friendly rakhis made from biodegradable materials like cotton, jute, or seed-embedded threads.

Customised rakhis have also become quite popular. Smart rakhis embedded with QR codes linking to digital messages, playlists, or NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are gaining traction among tech-savvy youth.

Wearable rakhis with fitness trackers or LED designs are also popular, blending tradition with innovation.

Inclusive Raksha Bandhan

The increasingly urban and nuclear family dynamics have made the Raksha Bandhan tradition even more inclusive as it encourages the bonds to be forged even outside of the family.

Expanding from its traditional definition of brothers and sisters, Raksha Bandhan has become a festival for everyone.

Two sisters seal their sibling bond tying rakhis on each other; a single child turns to her loyal dog to tie a rakhi to symbolise constant protection; two friends exchange rakhis as their bond deepens from friendship to family, or individuals from different faiths celebrate with a rakhi — the possibilities are truly endless!

What was once about a brother's protection is fast becoming a way to signify and honour a familial bond of love.

Evolving traditions

As Indian festivals evolve in a rapidly changing cultural landscape, so do the expectations around how we celebrate them.

As Raksha Bandhan is all set to be celebrated tomorrow (August 9), one thing is abundantly clear, this festival is now emerging as a personal expression of connection, identity, and emotional resonance.

The box of sweets and symbolic cash envelopes are gradually being replaced by heirloom textiles, artisanal keepsakes, and even moments of undivided presence.

The rise of digitisation and the booming e-commerce market have significantly altered consumer behaviour. Online shopping platforms have made purchasing rakhis and gifts more convenient and accessible than ever before.

Reimagining Rakhi

Contemporary celebrations are moving beyond surface-level symbolism.

Many siblings no longer live in the same city or even country. As a result, virtual rakhi ceremonies have become a norm with the rise of video conferencing platforms like Zoom and Google Meet.

Rakhi gift hampers are delivered globally. Virtual reality (VR) experiences are also emerging, allowing siblings to share immersive Rakhi-tying moments.

Despite its evolution, Raksha Bandhan remains a celebration of love, trust, and protection. The younger generation is not rejecting tradition, they’re reimagining it.