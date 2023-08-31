Mamata Banerjee visits Bachchans, Uddhav on Raksha Bandhan, ties rakhis

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at the latter’s residence in Mumbai on Wednesday (August 30) as India celebrated Raksha Bandhan. The TMC supremo tied rakhis on the wrists of all members of the Bachchan family present on the occasion. Banerjee is in Mumbai to attend the two-day meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on August 31 and September 1. Soon after her arrival at the Mumbai airport, she drove to the Bachchans’ residence Jalsa in suburban Juhu. Bachchan had attended the inaugural function of last year’s Kolkata International Film Festival, where Banerjee demanded that he be accorded the country’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Today, Hon'ble CM Smt @MamataOfficial met Mr. @SrBachchan and Mrs. Jaya Bachchan along with their family at their residence in Mumbai. She wholeheartedly thanked them for their precious time and wished them luck in all their future endeavours. Few glimpses from the visit 👇 pic.twitter.com/MxgcoKi95B — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 30, 2023

“Our Bharat Ratna”

Talking to reporters after meeting Bachchan and his family members, Banerjee said she has invited the actor to visit Kolkata. “Amit ji is our Bharat Ratna. His family has also made a big contribution to the film industry,” she said. “Today, I tied rakhi to Amit ji. Today is a big day,” Banerjee said. To a query on who will be INDIA alliance PM candidate, Banerjee said, “India will be our PM face. Our primary concern is to save the country.” She also greeted ISRO scientists on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. “Today, Hon’ble CM Smt @MamataOfficial met Mr. @SrBachchan and Mrs. Jaya Bachchan along with their family at their residence in Mumbai. She wholeheartedly thanked them for their precious time and wished them luck in all their future endeavours,” TMC posted on microblogging site X. This was Banerjee’s first visit to the Bachchan household.

#WATCH | Mumbai: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee speaks on her meeting with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at his residence."I am happy today. I met 'Bharat Ratan' of India Amitabh Bachchan (Mamata Banerjee called Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan Bharat Ratan) and also tied… pic.twitter.com/qoTsYbJVFH — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023

Greeted by entire Bachchan family She was greeted by the entire Bachchan family, including the actor’s daughter Shweta and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Actors Abhishekh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with their daughter Aaradhya, were also present. Concerned about the health of the 80-year-old actor, the West Bengal CM advised him to continue hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati but do fewer films, sources said. Banerjee tied rakhi on not just the senior actor, but also his son Abhishek and all the female members of the family as well. “Banerjee said she traditionally ties rakhis on women also,” a source said. During the visit, delicacies like bhel puri and sev puri were served to Banerjee. While Aishwarya served tea to Banerjee, Shweta served the snacks, the sources said, adding that Banerjee did not eat the homemade delicacies, but asked for a second cup of tea, which was promptly served by Aishwarya. Football to walks Discussion during their 70-minute-long meeting ranged from football to temples in Bengal to long walks. Abhishek, who is the co-owner of the Indian Super League football team Chennaiyin FC, brought up the discussion on football and mentioned the prominent clubs of Bengal — Mohun Bagan and East Bengal — and expressed his love for the game. Both Aishwarya and Abhishek mentioned their love for walking and were surprised when the CM mentioned the number of steps she walks per day, the sources said. While Banerjee gifted each member of the family an uttoriyo (traditional scarf) and sarees from Bengal to the women, the Bachchans also gave her a gift. She also requested Aishwarya to attend the Kolkata International Film Festival. As she was preparing to leave, Jaya Bachchan told her how she was loved by the entire family. Banerjee also said the Bachchans were truly the first family of India. She fondly referred to Amitabh Bachchan as the “Bharat Ratna”, the highest civilian honour in India. Visit to the Thackerays After meeting the Bachchans, Banerjee decided to meet Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree in suburban Bandra, the sources said.

Today, Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt @MamataOfficial celebrated Rakhi with Uddhav Thackeray ji and his family at his residence in Mumbai.They exchanged good wishes and celebrated the special day with smile and laughter.Few glimpses 👇 pic.twitter.com/01CydbTnvh — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) August 30, 2023

The visit was unplanned, and she made the decision in the car while on her way back to her hotel. Thackeray graciously informed her team that both he and his wife were at home and they would be happy to meet her.