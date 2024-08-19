The brother-sister bond, which Raksha Bandhan (‘the bond of protection’) — celebrated with great fervour across the country — epitomises, is a relationship woven with threads of love and care. However, this bond, once centred on protection and duty, is now increasingly seen as one of equality, of mutual empowerment. Today, the brother-sister relationship is being reimagined in different ways. This shift is also reflected in Indian cinema, which, while deeply rooted in local traditions, often speaks to a global audience and resonates with universal themes of sibling solidarity and support.



In Hindi films of the 20th century, this relationship was often elevated to a near-sacred status. Films like Bandini (1963) directed by Bimal Roy and Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971) by Dev Anand captured both the tenderness and emotional complexity of the brother-sister bond. In Bandini, the relationship between Kalyani (Nutan) and her brother, though not central to the plot, shines light on the sacrifices that siblings make for each other. Kalyani’s sense of duty and her willingness to endure suffering for the sake of her family reflect the cultural expectation that sisters often bear the emotional burdens of the household.



Hare Rama Hare Krishna, set against the backdrop of the 1970s counterculture, presented a more modern take on the sibling relationship The film tells the story of Prashant (Dev Anand) and his sister Jasbir (Zeenat Aman), who are separated in childhood and reunite years later. Jasbir, having been disillusioned by her parents’ divorce, turns to a life of rebellion, but it is her brother’s love that ultimately brings her back from the brink. The film highlights the idea that, despite the changes and challenges life brings, the bond between brother and sister remains a constant, a source of strength and redemption.



Standing up for each other



One of the recent Hindi films that elegantly shows that this dynamic is not just about protection in the physical sense but about standing up for each other’s emotional and personal growth is Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do (2015). The chemistry between Kabir Mehra (Ranveer Singh) and his sister Ayesha Mehra (Priyanka Chopra) is one of the film’s most emotionally resonant elements. In this story of a wealthy, dysfunctional Indian family given to superficiality and pretenses, Kabir and Ayesha forge a genuine connection that is defined by mutual respect, empathy, and silent support. Unlike their parents, Kamal (Anil Kapoor) and Neelam (Shefali Shah), who are obsessed with maintaining a facade of perfection and social status, Kabir and Ayesha stay grounded, and authentic, understanding each other’s frustrations and unhappiness, particularly regarding the expectations imposed on them by their family and society.



Ayesha, a successful entrepreneur trapped in a loveless marriage, finds solace in Kabir’s non-judgmental presence. Her marriage to Manav (Rahul Bose) only underlines the social pressures that often dictate women’s lives, where personal happiness is sacrificed for the sake of appearances and ‘family honour’. Kabir, on the other hand, is expected to take over the family business, despite his lack of interest or aptitude for it. Both siblings are suffocating under the weight of their parents’ expectations, yet it is their bond that provides them with the strength to endure and, eventually, to assert their own desires.



An unspoken understanding



Throughout the film, Kabir and Ayesha’s interactions are marked by an unspoken understanding. They are each other’s confidants, sharing their deepest fears and disappointments in a family that otherwise communicates in superficial pleasantries. Kabir, who is more easy-going and light-hearted, often serves as a source of comfort and reassurance for Ayesha, who is more serious and burdened by the expectations placed on her. Despite their different temperaments, their bond is one of equals — there is no hierarchy, no sense of one sibling dominating or protecting the other. Instead, they support each other in a way that is subtle yet deeply profound.



In one of the most powerful scenes in the film, Kabir, fed up with the charade of his life, finally confronts his parents about their hypocrisy. It is a moment of rebellion not just against his parents but also against the social norms that govern their lives. Ayesha’s quiet support during this confrontation is telling — she stands by him, silently affirming his decision, even as she herself struggles to break free from her own chains. This scene highlights the deep emotional connection between the siblings; they draw strength from each other, even in moments of intense personal crisis.



Another interesting aspect of their relationship is how they help each other grow and evolve. Kabir, who initially appears to be the more carefree and less mature of the two, eventually finds his voice and asserts his independence, in part because of Ayesha’s influence. Ayesha, who has always been the responsible one, finds in Kabir the courage to confront her own unhappiness and to take steps towards reclaiming her life. Their bond is transformative — it allows them to break free from the roles they have been forced into and to rediscover themselves as individuals.