Raksha Bandhan: Priyanka Gandhi shares collage of pictures with brother Rahul

Brothers and sisters are partners in struggle and companions in creating memories, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on 'Raksha Bandhan' on Monday (August 19) as she posted on 'X' a collage of pictures with her brother Rahul Gandhi.

"The relationship between a brother and sister is like a flower garden in which, on the foundation of respect, love and mutual understanding, different-coloured memories, stories of togetherness, and the resolve to deepen the friendship, flourishes," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X.

"Brothers and sisters are partners in struggle and companions in creating memories... Best wishes to all of you on Rakhi," she said and posted pictures with her brother Rahul, including those from their childhood.